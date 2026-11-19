Rwanda introduced the Gacaca courts because the conventional judicial system could not cope with the backlog of cases following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The country needed a way to bring cases to trial more quickly, restore confidence in the justice process and involve local communities. It drew on Gacaca, a Rwandan tradition of settling disputes within the community.

Many Rwandans greeted Gacaca with hope. Genocide survivors, detainees and outside observers differed in what they expected it to achieve. According to a National Unity and Reconciliation Commission account, more than 70 per cent of those surveyed considered Gacaca an appropriate response. Some survivors initially feared that it would amount to a form of amnesty, and few people were familiar with the law or the courts' procedures.

The Gacaca courts were expected to establish the truth about the genocide, speed up trials and tackle impunity by involving communities in the justice process. Giving residents a role in hearing cases and holding offenders accountable was also intended to strengthen unity and help rebuild the country's social fabric.

Organic Law No. 40/2000 established Gacaca courts at the cell, sector, district and province levels. Rwanda's 1996 organic law had provided for 12 specialised chambers within the conventional court system to hear genocide cases. Organic Law No. 16/2004 later reorganised Gacaca, removing the district and provincial courts and retaining courts at the cell and sector levels.

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Local communities initially elected about 250,000 lay judges, known as inyangamugayo, or people of integrity. The 2004 reforms reduced the number of judges on each bench from 19 to nine. The total number of judges fell to about 170,000.

The pilot phase began in June 2002 with support from the government and civil society organisations. By early 2003, reports pointed to declining public participation and concerns about the safety of witnesses and accused people. Some elected judges could neither read nor write, and others were themselves accused of taking part in the genocide.

Some people reportedly left the country for fear of being denounced and arrested. Some families of detainees were accused of trying to shield relatives from responsibility, while some judges asked to be paid. Rules needed to implement the Gacaca law were still pending, including legislation on compensation.

Early meetings also showed the need to explain how the courts worked. When people received inaccurate or incomplete information about the purpose and stages of the proceedings, it made it harder for them to know what to expect or how to testify. Despite these difficulties, many remained hopeful about the process.

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In January 2003, a presidential directive provided for the provisional release of eligible detainees, including some who had confessed to their crimes. The measure also covered certain detainees aged 70 or older, those who were seriously ill and those who had been minors at the time of the offences.

A National Unity and Reconciliation Commission account cites a Ministry of Justice report dated 4 February 2003 that put the number released at 21,410. Many attended solidarity camps before returning to their families. The releases implemented an earlier Cabinet decision and were subject to eligibility conditions.

The Gacaca courts officially closed in June 2012 after hearing nearly two million cases.

This article is part 118 of a historical series.

The writer is a historian.