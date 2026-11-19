Malawi has been chosen to host the 15th Conference of Ministers of the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD) in 2028, after the Council of Ministers resolved to award it the event at the 14th conference in Swakopmund.

Lands, Housing and Urban Development Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu, who represented Malawi at the meeting, said hosting the event would strengthen regional co-operation in land administration, surveying, mapping and geospatial technology.

"It is a good opportunity for Malawi to host the 15th Conference of Ministers in 2028 because it will deepen regional collaboration, facilitate the exchange of expertise and provide a platform to showcase the country's progress in land sector reforms," he said.

Chipungu pointed to a package of land laws enacted in 2016, including the Land Act, the Customary Land Act, the Land Survey Act and the Physical Planning Act, as key instruments for improving land governance, regulating surveying and property transactions, and guiding orderly development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The conference brought together ministers responsible for land, surveying, mapping and natural resources from eastern and southern African member states to discuss the role of geospatial information in development and evidence-based decision-making.

Discussions focused on the growing importance of accurate mapping, satellite imagery, geographic information systems (GIS) and remote sensing in land registration, infrastructure, urban planning and environmental management.

Malawi's hosting of the 2028 meeting will bring together regional policymakers, technical experts and development partners to share experience and strengthen co-operation in the geospatial and land sectors.