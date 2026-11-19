Malawi's diplomatic mission in Belgium faces fresh controversy after the arrival of newly appointed Ambassador Joseph Nagoli, with four members of his incoming team reportedly unable to take up their posts because of visa difficulties.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, speaking to Nyasa Times, said Deputy Ambassador Cecelia Mphande Gendezea, Counsellor Aaron Khuleya, Investment and Trade Attaché Ralph Chienda and Tourism Attaché Winnie Gondwe remain in Malawi after failing to secure Belgian visas.

The source alleges that Belgian officials have privately questioned the professional calibre of some nominees.

Belgian authorities have not publicly confirmed these reports, and the status of the visa applications is unclear.

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The mission was previously headed by Ambassador Naomi Ngwira, with Deputy Ambassador Richard Chiputula, Counsellor Billy Mayaya and Mercy Mwase, who served as Third Secretary and Secretary to the Ambassador.

All were affected by the recall exercise carried out under President Peter Mutharika's administration.

The source alleges that unresolved matters involving recalled staff and their families may be complicating the handover.

It claims the children of Chiputula and Mayaya continue to live in Belgium although their parents' postings have ended, and questions whether Belgian authorities were properly notified and whether residence documents were returned.

Belgian protocol requires missions to notify the Foreign Ministry when postings end and to return special residence permits issued to departing staff and eligible dependants.

The source believes outstanding paperwork from the previous team may be affecting the current situation, though no direct link has been established.

Remaining in Belgium as a former diplomat's dependant does not in itself breach immigration rules, as people may qualify to stay under other lawful arrangements.

The source further alleges that Mercy Mwase has not returned to Malawi after being recalled, and that her current immigration status has not been independently established.

In August, Information Minister Shadric Namalomba warned that recalled diplomats who had not complied with government instructions faced consequences, saying most had returned but some remained outstanding.

The source also disputes official figures on the diplomatic establishment.

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The government has announced plans to cut diplomatic appointments from 193 to 139.

The source alleges that further appointments have been made without public disclosure, and that the real establishment is considerably larger than announced.

The Brussels mission has long been associated with respected diplomats, including Brian Bowler, Brave Ndisale, Memory Chibwana and James Woods.

The source contrasts their reputations with concerns about more recent appointments and personnel management.

Brussels is central to Malawi's relations with the European Union, covering development cooperation, trade, investment, agriculture, energy and critical minerals.