President Bola Tinubu has expanded his personal campaign itinerary for the 2027 presidential election, increasing the number of states he plans to visit from 12 to 19, with fresh rallies scheduled in Zamfara, Taraba, Katsina, Imo and Kwara states.

The revised schedule, which also includes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), provides for the President to attend 20 campaign rallies between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027.

The development marks a significant adjustment to the initial campaign arrangement under which Tinubu had indicated that he would not personally attend rallies in every state, leaving other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to represent him at some engagements.

Other states incorporated into the revised itinerary include Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Kebbi, where the President has already made campaign appearances in recent weeks.

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Tinubu attended the APC rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on November 6, where he also inaugurated projects executed by Governor Umo Eno's administration.

He subsequently visited Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on November 7, before proceeding to Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10, and Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on November 17, for the party's campaign rallies.

Under the new timetable, the President is scheduled to visit Katsina on December 2, Kano on December 17, Jalingo, Taraba State, on December 19, and Abuja on December 21.

The campaign train will move to Gusau, Zamfara State, on December 28, before heading to Owerri, Imo State, on December 30.

Tinubu is also expected to resume campaign activities in January with rallies in Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4; Sokoto on January 5; and Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 8.

Other scheduled appearances include Asaba, Delta State, on January 11, while Lagos will host the final rally on January 13.

The revised itinerary also features changes to some dates in the original programme. The Sokoto rally, initially scheduled for December 5, has been moved to January 5, while the Lagos finale has shifted from January 9 to January 13.

The Bauchi rally, originally scheduled for November 29, has also been moved to December 1. However, the revised programme does not list the President as a personal attendee at the event.

Although the APC plans to hold 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT, Tinubu is expected to personally participate in 20, with other party leaders taking charge of the remaining engagements.

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The North-West accounts for the largest share of the President's planned campaign visits, with seven states: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto.

The North-East and South-South have three states each, while the North-Central, South-West and South-East have two states each.

The expansion comes amid public debate over Tinubu's earlier decision to restrict his personal campaign appearances to 12 states.