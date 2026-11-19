An All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, the Tinubu Uba Sani Consolidation Front (TUSCOF), has said opposition parties are too weakened by internal crises to pose a serious challenge to President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 elections.

The group's Chairman, Mohammed Sada Jalal, expressed confidence in the re-election prospects of both leaders, arguing that the divisions and uncertainty within opposition parties had weakened their ability to challenge the APC.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the state campaign committee, Jalal said Uba Sani's performance in education, healthcare, infrastructure and human services had strengthened the APC's position in the state.

He identified the governor's efforts to bridge the historical political divide between Kaduna North and Southern Kaduna as one of his major achievements, arguing that his administration had promoted greater inclusion across the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Jalal also dismissed complaints about the distribution of projects and political appointments, citing road construction in Zone One and the number of government appointees from Zaria as evidence of what he described as an even spread of development and opportunities.

On the political influence of former governor Nasir El-Rufai and his son, Bello El-Rufai, the TUSCOF chairman dismissed suggestions that they could pose a serious threat to the APC in the forthcoming elections.

He expressed optimism that the disagreement between Uba Sani and his predecessor would eventually be resolved, insisting that there was no crisis between the two politicians.

However, Jalal acknowledged that insecurity and economic hardship could cost the APC some votes in 2027, citing persistent attacks on communities and the difficulties facing households.

He nevertheless maintained that the challenges would not stop the party from winning the elections, recalling that similar concerns existed before the 2023 polls, when the APC secured victory at the presidential level.

Defending Tinubu's second-term ambition, Jalal argued that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year presidential tenure under the existing power rotation arrangement.

He cited Tinubu's past political support for northern leaders, particularly former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that the region should reciprocate by supporting his re-election.