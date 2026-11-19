Police have warned motorists of temporary traffic disruptions along the Kampala-Masaka Highway on Thursday, November 19, as President Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, visit Mpigi District to officiate at the opening of a vehicle assembly plant.

The two Heads of State are expected at the Double Q Automotive Assembly Plant in Nakirebe, Kiringente Sub-county, where traffic management arrangements will be implemented to facilitate their movement.

In a traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, November 18, Police spokesperson for Traffic and Road Safety, SP Michael Kananura, said vehicles along the highway would be subjected to a controlled holding-and-release system at intervals to allow the presidential motorcades to pass.

"This is likely to cause traffic congestion and delays at some sections of the highway," Kananura said.

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He urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, exercise patience, follow instructions and cooperate with traffic officers deployed along the route.

Police did not specify the exact times when traffic interruptions would occur or how long the restrictions would last.

The Kampala-Masaka Highway is a major transport corridor connecting the capital to southwestern Uganda and serving travellers heading towards neighbouring countries, including Tanzania, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The anticipated interruptions could therefore affect private motorists, public transport operators and commercial vehicles using the route.

The visit is part of Tanzanian President Samia's two-day state visit to Uganda, which includes engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, trade, investment and regional economic cooperation.

The opening of the Nakirebe facility is also expected to highlight Uganda's efforts to expand domestic vehicle assembly and manufacturing.

Motorists have been advised to allow additional time for their journeys and comply with traffic instructions to minimise inconvenience.