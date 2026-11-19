Zimbabwe's Parliament is establishing a dedicated training academy to equip legislators with the knowledge and skills needed to carry out their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

The proposed Zimbabwe Parliament Academy (ZIPA) is expected to provide structured training for Members of Parliament drawn from diverse educational, professional and social backgrounds.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda announced the initiative on Tuesday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Parliament and Lupane State University (LSU) at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Mudenda said the absence of prescribed educational qualifications for election into Parliament meant the institution had a responsibility to ensure all legislators received the necessary training to perform their duties.

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"The electoral legal framework does not prescribe educational qualifications for election as a Member of Parliament. Consequently, Parliament draws its membership from diverse educational, professional and social backgrounds.

"That diversity is a strength of representative democracy. It also places upon the institution a responsibility to ensure that every MP is empowered to discharge the responsibilities entrusted to them by the electorate," he said.

He said the establishment of ZIPA was a deliberate investment in strengthening the knowledge, competencies and professional standards of the country's legislature.

However, Mudenda noted that the academy currently lacked the academic accreditation required to offer recognised certificate, diploma and undergraduate qualifications.

He said the partnership with LSU would help address the challenge through an appropriate academic affiliation, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

"This partnership provides a pathway towards ameliorating that limitation through an appropriate affiliation or association with your University, subject to the necessary academic and regulatory approvals," Mudenda said.

He added that Parliament expected LSU to assist in reviewing existing training modules and developing additional programmes that respond to the changing needs of the legislature.

The university's expertise, he said, would be important in strengthening the academy's curriculum, teaching methods and assessment frameworks.

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LSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa said universities should move beyond theoretical teaching and contribute directly to national development through practical partnerships with public institutions.

He said the agreement reflected the university's commitment to using academic expertise to strengthen governance and democratic institutions.

"As a premier institution of higher learning, LSU is deeply committed to driving national development through concrete, measurable action. We have long moved past the era where universities existed as isolated towers of abstract knowledge," Kuipa said.

He added that higher education institutions had a responsibility to support organisations responsible for shaping the country's democratic and socio-economic development.

Kuipa said the partnership also reflected President Emmerson Mnangagwa's philosophy of national self-reliance, captured in the expression that a country must be built and sustained by its own people.

"By combining the constitutional and legislative authority of this Parliament with the rich intellectual capital of our university, we are taking full ownership of our national destiny," he said.

The partnership is expected to strengthen the professional capacity of legislators while providing a formal academic foundation for the Zimbabwe Parliament Academy.