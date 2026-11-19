DAR ES SALAAM: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to explore new investment and trade opportunities with Uganda during a two-day State Visit, with focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, agriculture, manufacturing and financial services.

The Head of State is leaving the country today, November 18, 2026, for Uganda at the invitation of Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, with the visit expected to deepen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold official talks focusing on key sectors, including energy, agriculture, industries, trade and finance, as Tanzania and Uganda seek to widen opportunities that can benefit their respective populations.

As part of the visit, President Samia and her host will also tour and officially inaugurate the Double Q Automotive Assembly Plant in Mpigi District, an industrial facility expected to feature in the two countries' broader economic cooperation agenda.