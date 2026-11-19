Oslo — TANZANIA is expected to join representatives from 30 African countries at a high-level Nordic-Africa ministerial meeting in Oslo, Norway, tomorrow to discuss cooperation and development priorities amid growing global uncertainty.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo will represent the country at the 23rd Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers Meeting, scheduled for November 19 and 20, 2026.

According to information from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperations, the Minister is already in Norway on a working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between Tanzania, Norway and other Nordic countries.

Ahead of the meeting, the minister held discussions with the Tanzanian delegation to prepare for the fourth round of political consultations between Tanzania and Norway.

The consultations are expected to provide an opportunity for the two countries to engage on issues of mutual interest and further strengthen their diplomatic relations.

The 23rd meeting will be held under the theme, "Dialogue in an Era of Uncertainty: United for a Prosperous Future," highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing emerging global challenges and advancing shared development goals.