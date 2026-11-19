The Save Gilray Committee in Grassy Park say the derelict property should be declared a provincial heritage site to prevent its sale or development

Grassy Park residents have applied to Heritage Western Cape to declare the former Gilray Scout campsite a provincial heritage site, which would give it legal protection against development.

The City previously considered selling it or incorporating it into Klip Road Cemetery, but says its future use is still under review.

The Save Gilray Committee wants to transform the site into a community space for recreation, scouting, markets, gardens and heritage activities, with a green bridge linking it to Princess Vlei.

Grassy Park residents have applied to Heritage Western Cape (HWC) to declare a now-derelict former Gilray Scout campsite on the M5 a provincial heritage site, in a bid to stop the City of Cape Town from selling or developing the land.

The Save Gilray Committee, established just over a year ago, is hoping to protect the site and transform it into a "living commons" and "heritage gateway" for the Grassy Park community. The committee want HWC to declare it a Provincial Heritage Site under section 27 of the National Heritage Resources Act, 25 of 1999.

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If approved, the site would have protections similar to those of Princess Vlei, which was declared a provincial heritage site in 2021 after years of campaigning by the Princess Vlei Forum.

Acting HWC CEO Colette Scheermeyer said, "HWC must consider representations received through the statutory consultation process before the matter is finalised with the HWC Council, and no definitive date for a final decision can presently be provided."

The site had been leased for scouting purposes since the 1950s. Scouts South Africa's 25-year lease of the site expired in 2015. It was then leased month-to-month until Scouts SA gave notice to end the lease at the end of 2024.

The site is now neglected, has been vandalised, and has dilapidated buildings.

According to a report submitted to the subcouncil 18 in 2025, the City's Department of Recreation and Parks said in 2017 that the property should be sold since it was "no longer suitable for a campsite".

In 2019, the department submitted an application for the site to be incorporated into the Klip Road Cemetery due to a shortage of burial space in Cape Town. The subcouncil did not support the proposal, and the department withdrew its application in December 2024. The committee

Responding to GroundUp, the City's economic growth directorate said the "future use of the property is currently under review".

"This process includes consultations with various City departments to determine whether the property is required for operational purposes."

"Should it be deemed non-essential, it will be classified as surplus to the City's requirements and disposed of through a competitive process. The City will consider all possibilities and benefits to the community during this process."

The City said it "recognises Gilray's heritage value and importance to the community".

"Any future disposal or redevelopment will follow the due statutory process with the community, environment and the site's heritage taken into consideration," it said.

"There is no way we could allow them to sell off the land. The site has a rich history," said Terence Klassen, Save Gilray Committee chairperson. He said many generations also went through the scout programme since the 1950s.

"Besides that history, you also have the legacy they imparted to us, the morals and the values," he said.

The committee is also campaigning to have a green bridge directly linking the Gilray site and Princess Vlei, which face each other across the M5.

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In the committee's presentation on its vision for the site, it said a heritage declaration creates legal protection against development.

"The community has a legal right to participate in any heritage process affecting this site," it said.

The committee proposed four precincts, including recreational activities (such as a running loop), scout adventure camps, green economy (market and gardens), and a heritage precinct, which would include theatre and a story walk, among other activities.

For Grassy Park residents, the site represents "a living heritage space, not just a physical heritage site", said Robin Oaks, heritage coordinator for the committee.

Oaks said that for many years the site has brought people together across sport, education and faith, linking Grassy Park to the wider Cape Flats.