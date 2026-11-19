press release

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, is driving a major transformation of government services, making it easier, faster and more convenient for South Africans to access essential documents. The DA warmly welcomes today's announcement that South Africans can now complete passport applications and renewals at hundreds of bank branches, including self-service options with no pre-bookings or queues.

The expansion of passport applications to 480 participating Absa and Capitec branches nationwide is another significant milestone in the DA's drive to modernise government through digital transformation.

Twenty-eight months ago, Home Affairs was synonymous with queues, paperwork, system failures and frustration. Today, the minister announced the end of standing in long lines to get a passport.

Under Minister Schreiber's leadership, the drive for digital transformation has brought onboard 68 Absa branches and 412 Capitec branches to provide what can now be a five-minute Passport application process.

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This expands South Africa's national passport service footprint from the previous 228 Home Affairs offices to an unprecedented 708 locations nationwide, where South Africans can complete their passport applications.

This is a giant leap forward in making government work for South Africans. It means less time travelling to government offices, less time away from work and easier access to essential services, particularly for people who live far from Home Affairs branches.

The DA in the Government of National Unity (GNU) has made life easier for South Africans by strengthening the security of our national identity system and enhancing our country's global standing.

Under Minister Schreiber's digital transformation of Home Affairs, participating bank branches have already processed more than 1.16 million Smart ID applications in just eight months. This demonstrates the impact of the DA in the GNU.

The DA will continue using our position in the GNU to push for the modernisation of government, better service delivery and practical reforms that restore public confidence in the state.

This is the difference the DA is working to make in national government.