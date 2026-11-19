Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's growing defense capabilities are strengthening the country's ability to safeguard its national interests and contribute to peace and stability across the region, Commandant of the International Peace Support Training Centre Gezahegn Fekadu said.

Speaking exclusively to ENA, Gezahegn said the Ethiopian National Defense Force had significantly enhanced its operational capabilities through organizational reforms, improved weaponry, advanced training and broader capacity-building initiatives, particularly since the reform.

He noted that the capabilities developed through domestic efforts had not only strengthened the country's defense readiness but also enhanced its capacity to protect national interests and contribute to regional security.

Gezahegn emphasized that sustaining these achievements requires continued military modernization to effectively respond to evolving security threats and challenges.

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He stressed that a capable and technologically advanced defense force is essential not only for safeguarding national interests but also for promoting regional stability and creating a peaceful environment in which countries can pursue their development objectives.

He further noted that the capabilities built by the Defense Force, together with the sacrifices made in coordination with other security institutions, would play a significant role in protecting Ethiopia's national interests and advancing peace and stability across the region.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Aragaw Gebremedhin, Policy and Strategy Affairs Team Leader at the Ethiopian National Defense College, said the Defense Force had continued to modernize in terms of technology, training and personnel strength.

He noted that Ethiopia's long-standing contribution to international peacekeeping, from Korea to various African countries, combined with its growing military capabilities, had strengthened its capacity to support peace and security domestically, in neighboring countries and beyond.

Aragaw also called on universities and research institutions to document Ethiopia's peacekeeping contributions and the development of its military capabilities through research and publications.

Such efforts, he said, would help present Ethiopia's peacekeeping experience and contributions more effectively to the international community.