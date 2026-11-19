Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is intensifying its diplomatic engagement with international climate institutions and partners to build cooperation and secure support ahead of hosting the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in Addis Ababa in November 2027.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President-Designate Gedion Timothewos held a series of bilateral meetings with key international climate stakeholders on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, focusing on strategic partnerships and priorities for the upcoming summit.

In a meeting with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen, the Minister discussed how the organization's Emissions Gap and Adaptation Gap reports could inform the COP32 agenda, particularly in identifying the financial resources needed to address the growing adaptation gap.

The discussions also covered expanding renewable energy across Africa and strengthening urban resilience to extreme climate conditions, including severe heat stress.

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Andersen reaffirmed UNEP's readiness to support Ethiopia's COP32 Presidency in defining its strategic priorities and advancing preparations for the global climate conference, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a separate meeting, Gedion also held talks with Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan and former COP29 President on Climate Issues.

Babayev expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to support Ethiopia's preparations by sharing its experience in appointing climate champions, engaging young people and coordinating the operational aspects of hosting a global climate summit.

The exchange is expected to help Ethiopia draw on lessons from Azerbaijan's previous COP Presidency as it prepares to host the conference.

The Foreign Minister also met with Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Director of Climate and Energy at World Wildlife Fund (WWF) International and former President of COP20.

Pulgar-Vidal congratulated Ethiopia on its upcoming COP32 Presidency and expressed WWF's willingness to partner with the country in preparing for the summit.

The two sides also discussed cooperation to build on the outcomes of COP31 and sustain progress in international climate negotiations ahead of COP32 in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia is scheduled to host COP32 in November 2027, marking the return of the global climate negotiations to Africa.

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The conference is expected to provide a major platform for advancing international cooperation on climate change mitigation, adaptation and climate finance.