Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has made significant progress in strengthening its health security and emergency response systems, raising its International Health Regulations (IHR) capacity score from 62 to 70, Minister of Health Dr. Mekdes Daba announced.

Speaking at the 21st meeting of the Pandemic Fund Governing Board in Addis Ababa, Dr. Mekdes attributed the progress to a 50-million-USD grant from the Pandemic Fund, complemented by an additional 63 million USD in national co-financing.

She said the investment had contributed to improvements in laboratory capacity, with more public health laboratories securing international accreditation and 16 laboratories certified under the country's first national biosafety and biosecurity framework.

Antimicrobial resistance surveillance sites have also increased from 26 to 41, enhancing the country's capacity to monitor and respond to emerging public health threats, she noted.

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Ethiopia has also expanded specimen transportation services from health facilities across seven regions, operationalized its electronic emergency management platform in eight regions and screened more than nine million travelers at border entry points, according to the minister.

These interventions have strengthened the country's ability to detect, monitor and respond to public health threats.

They have also improved national emergency preparedness through the upgrading of National Emergency Operations Centers, completion of the country's first all-hazard risk assessment and establishment of a national community emergency management framework.

Dr. Mekdes said the strengthened systems had enhanced Ethiopia's capacity to manage disease outbreaks, including the successful containment of Marburg virus disease, while preparations were underway to address emerging threats such as Ebola.

She also highlighted progress in developing the health workforce, noting that field epidemiology training is now offered across some universities.

Ethiopia's National Emergency Team has also become the first civilian team in Africa to receive the highest classification for emergency response, she said.

In addition, more than 45,000 health extension workers serve as a critical frontline network, helping detect and respond to disease outbreaks at the community level.

Emphasizing the importance of sustaining these achievements, Dr. Mekdes called for continued investment, stronger accountability and closer alignment of international funding with national priorities.

She urged development partners to support the retention of trained surveillance officers, laboratory professionals and frontline health workers beyond individual funding cycles, stressing the need to ensure that investments in pandemic preparedness produce lasting results.

Speaking on behalf of Agriculture State Minister Fikru Regassa, Melkamu Tadesse said the Ministry of Agriculture had expanded in-service veterinary applied epidemiology training from 79 to 429 trainees, while extending its geographical coverage from 74 to more than 300 districts.

He said the expansion had strengthened animal disease detection and surveillance, increasing the completeness of national animal disease reporting from 58 percent to 85.5 percent.

The improvement followed refresher training for 3,198 frontline personnel in joint outbreak investigation, risk assessment, surveillance and reporting, he noted.

On laboratory capacity, Melkamu said rapid diagnostic testing for priority zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance had been introduced in 17 sub-national laboratories.

He also highlighted the designation of the Animal Health Institute's veterinary laboratory as a Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reference center for antimicrobial resistance in 2026, describing it as a significant milestone in strengthening the country's animal health laboratory system.

Furthermore, 14 regional One Health coordination platforms have been established and strengthened to facilitate collaboration between animal and human health institutions.

He cited joint responses to Marburg virus disease, anthrax, human trypanosomiasis and rabies as practical examples of the benefits of stronger cross-sectoral coordination.

Meanwhile, Pandemic Fund Executive Head Priya Basu said Ethiopia had strengthened its emergency response capacity through expanded health emergency management systems and a multidisciplinary roster of trained responders.

She said the progress demonstrated the country's efforts to translate preparedness investments into operational capabilities.

Referring to Ethiopia's response to last year's Marburg outbreak, Basu said the country had mobilized trained personnel and strengthened surveillance and community engagement, demonstrating how investments in preparedness had supported its response to an actual public health emergency.

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Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) Deputy Director General Dr. Melkamu Abte said the institute was building on its century-long public health experience to strengthen its position as a regional center of excellence in public health emergency management, research and national health data management.

He highlighted EPHI's ambition to become a World Health Organization (WHO) collaborating center for public health emergency management, building on its regional recognition and the recent WHO classification of its emergency medical team as a Type 1 Fixed Emergency Medical Team.

The 21st meeting of the Pandemic Fund Governing Board brings together government representatives, global health institutions and development partners to review investments and implementation progress and discuss strategies to strengthen global pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Established in 2022 and hosted by the World Bank, with technical leadership from the World Health Organization, the Pandemic Fund provides financing to help low- and middle-income countries strengthen their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.