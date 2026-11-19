Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially unveiled a 57-hectare urban corridor development project covering seven routes and connecting roads in Addis Ababa, aimed at transforming the capital into a more productive, inclusive and livable city.

According to a social media post by the Prime Minister, the project covers the Bole Medhanialem-Golagul-British Embassy, Bole Medhanialem-Moenco, Bole School-Adey Abeba Model Village, and Imperial Hotel-Shalla Park corridors.

The project also includes the Chechnya-Bole Rwanda and Adey Abeba Stadium-Bole Road routes, alongside connecting internal roads.

The Prime Minister said the initiative is part of the Medemer Government's broader urbanization strategy, which seeks to transform cities into productive centers of enterprise, trade, knowledge, culture, institutional development and employment.

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The project integrates modern road infrastructure, wide pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, underground utility networks, electric vehicle charging stations and parking facilities with a capacity of more than 5,000 vehicles.

It also incorporates the renovation of schools, libraries, playgrounds and sports fields, as well as the development of cafés, restaurants and green public plazas, with an emphasis on improving public amenities and residents' quality of life.

PM Abiy underscored that the quality of urban development increasingly shapes a country's productivity, human dignity, social order and environmental resilience.

He added that the project is part of a broader vision to build productive, inclusive, green and resilient cities capable of accommodating future population growth while responding to climate challenges and evolving infrastructure needs.