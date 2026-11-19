Nairobi — Only 8.5pc of Rwandan domains enforce strict email security, report findsOnly 8.5 percent of assessed Rwandan domains have adopted strict email authentication policies to block unauthorised senders, exposing businesses and public institutions to email impersonation and phishing attacks, according to a new report by PowerDMARC.

The Rwanda DMARC and MTA-STS Adoption Report 2026 found that although 75 percent of the domains assessed had published Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) records, most were yet to adopt the strictest enforcement setting.

The report found that 35.7 percent of domains used the quarantine policy, which directs suspicious emails to spam folders, while 30.5 percent remained on monitoring-only settings. Only 8.5 percent had adopted the reject policy, which blocks emails that fail authentication checks.

A further 25 percent of the domains had no DMARC records, leaving them without this layer of protection against domain spoofing.

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The assessment also found that 85.4 percent of the domains had properly configured Sender Policy Framework (SPF), a protocol used to identify authorised servers sending emails on behalf of a domain.

However, none of the assessed domains had deployed Mail Transfer Agent Strict Transport Security (MTA-STS), a protocol designed to enforce encrypted connections between email servers and reduce the risk of interception.

Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) adoption stood at just 2.3 percent, leaving most assessed domains without this additional protection against certain forms of DNS manipulation.

PowerDMARC said the gaps expose organisations to threats including business email compromise, phishing and email spoofing, which can be used to impersonate legitimate businesses and institutions.

The report comes amid growing cybersecurity compliance requirements in Rwanda, including standards issued by the National Cyber Security Authority for essential service providers and the financial sector, as well as the country's personal data protection and privacy law.

PowerDMARC said organisations needed to move beyond monitoring suspicious emails and adopt stronger authentication measures, including the DMARC reject policy, MTA-STS and DNSSEC.

The company, which provides email authentication and domain protection services, said its platform supports organisations in managing SPF, DKIM, DMARC and other email security protocols.

PowerDMARC says its platform serves more than 10,000 organisations in over 130 countries.