NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18, 2026 - Kenyan sports stakeholders, athletes, and members of the public have until November 26 to submit their views on a sweeping new anti-doping law that proposes KSh 5 million fines, five-year prison sentences, and warrantless arrest powers to purge cheating from local sport.

The Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare has officially opened public participation on The Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (National Assembly Bills No. 66 of 2026), which underwent its First Reading in the House on Tuesday, November 17.

The legislation seeks to overhaul the Anti-Doping Act (Cap. 245B) to align Kenya's domestic legal framework with the revised World Anti-Doping Code, a critical step as the country faces intense international scrutiny to clean up its athletics and sports ecosystem.

If passed into law, the bill will dramatically raise the stakes not just for athletes, but for the entire entourage surrounding them, including coaches, managers, medical practitioners, and even recreational gym users.

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Under the proposed amendments, anyone found guilty of unlawfully administering, supplying, or trafficking prohibited substances faces a minimum fine of KSh 5 million, at least five years in prison, or both.

Medical professionals such as doctors and pharmacists caught prescribing banned substances face the exact same penalties alongside the immediate revocation of their practicing licenses.

Even recreational athletes training in commercial gyms and fitness centers are not spared; violators face fines of at least KSh 1 million and up to three years behind bars.

Meanwhile, sports federations that fail to comply with anti-doping rules risk losing government funding from the Sports Fund or facing outright deregistration.

To eliminate conflicts of interest and bolster enforcement, the bill cements the operational independence of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), barring officials from sports federations, Olympic committees, or government sports departments from interfering in its operations.

Furthermore, authorized ADAK compliance officers will be granted sweeping law enforcement powers.

Officers will be legally empowered to enter and search premises, vehicles, or vessels suspected of storing banned substances, seize records and equipment, and arrest suspects without a warrant before handing them over to police.

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How to have your say

In accordance with Article 118 of the Constitution, Senate Clerk J.M. Nyegenye has invited interested citizens and sports bodies to submit written memoranda ahead of the Thursday, November 26, 2026 (5:00 p.m.) deadline.

Submissions can be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate at Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, mailed to P.O. Box 41842-00100, or emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke and copied to laboursocialwelfarecomm.senate@parliament.go.ke.

Additionally, the Committee will host an open public hearing on Thursday, November 26, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mini-Chamber, First Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings, where athletes, coaches, and fans can present their recommendations in person.