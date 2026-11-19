Olympic silver medallist Khotso Mokoena is the chair of the Athletes Commission, which falls under Sascoc. He has rebutted suggestions that the commission does not work for the benefit of athletes.

Amid the chaos that has swept South Africa's sports administration in recent months, one question has constantly resurfaced: "What is the role of Sascoc in all this?"

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is the umbrella body for several of these beleaguered national federations. But Sascoc itself has issues, with its president Barry Hendricks suspended over alleged administrative shortfalls.

Within its structures, Sascoc also houses an Athletes Commission which is chaired by Khotso Mokoena, South African Olympian and silver medallist at the 2008 Games. Mokoena was first elected to the role in 2021. The mandate of this wing within Sascoc is simply to champion the interests of athletes who belong to the federations which Sascoc oversees.

As chair of the Athletes Commission, Mokoena also sits on the board of Sascoc. While (in theory) this should grant the four-time Olympian and former champion long jumper influence to sway Sascoc towards decisions and reforms that will benefit athletes, there has been some criticism that the commission has failed to perform this task.

Hence, people such as now former South African swimmer Tatjana Smith, as well as sprinter Benjamin Richardson, have defected. It is largely due to systematic failures at...