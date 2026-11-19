The Ministry of Health and Child Care has launched investigations into the death of socialite Tanatswa Likukuma following a cosmetic surgery procedure amid reports that the facility where the procedure was performed had previously been ordered to close.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said it had taken note of media reports surrounding Likukuma's death and extended its condolences to her family and friends.

The Ministry expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the death, particularly as the procedure was reportedly neither an emergency nor life-saving.

"The Ministry has initiated investigations, through the Health Professions Authority and other relevant regulatory bodies, to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement said.

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The investigations will examine the registration status of the facility, the professional qualifications of the practitioners involved and reports that the facility had previously been ordered to close.

The Ministry said appropriate action would be taken if investigations establish any breaches of regulatory or legal requirements.

It added that investigations were still underway and that preliminary findings, together with any immediate measures, would be communicated once the initial phase had been completed.

The incident has raised concerns about patient safety and regulatory oversight in the cosmetic surgery sector particularly regarding the licensing of facilities and the qualifications of practitioners offering such procedures.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to strengthening regulatory supervision and safeguarding public health and patient safety.

A Brazilian Butt Lift is a cosmetic procedure that involves removing fat from areas such as the abdomen, thighs or lower back through liposuction before transferring it to the buttocks to enhance their shape and volume.

Unlike procedures involving artificial implants, BBL uses the patient's own body fat.

However, the procedure carries medical risks and requires appropriately qualified practitioners, proper facilities and strict adherence to safety standards.