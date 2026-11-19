The Constitutional Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in two challenges to constitutional amendments extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule to 2030.

This comes after lawyers had argued that the entire legislation should be struck down over alleged procedural violations in Parliament and that the extensions should not benefit the incumbent president and MPs.

Constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, representing the applicants, said the court had heard arguments challenging the insertion of ten provisions into the Constitutional Amendment Bill that were not included in the original gazetted proposals.

He said the applicants wanted the entire Constitutional Amendment Act No.3 invalidated if the court found that the provisions had been introduced without following the constitutionally prescribed procedure.

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"Our arguments were intended to show that they had not complied with the requirements in Section 328(3), which would not allow Parliament to proceed to deal with any constitutional provision that was not part of the case stated in the notice," Madhuku told journalists outside court.

"We were arguing in that paper that if they agree with us that the 10 provisions were not supposed to be in the Bill because they had not been consulted on them, then they must set aside the entire Act.

"Madhuku said selectively removing the disputed provisions through what lawyers call the "blue-pencil test" would fundamentally change the legislation approved by Parliament, potentially undermining the basis on which lawmakers voted for it.

"We argued that if they were to do so, the Bill would be different from what it was when Parliament passed it. We don't know why people voted for this particular Bill.

They might have voted for it because of those provisions that would have been removed by the judges," he said.

The government, according to Madhuku, argued that the additional provisions were permissible because a memorandum accompanying the Bill had provided scope to consider governance issues and other matters beyond the original proposals.

He said judges had asked extensive questions about the procedure followed in introducing the provisions, although he declined to speculate on the eventual ruling.

The first challenge was brought by Vhurande Mahlupeko, who is contesting the constitutionality of the amendments and the process through which they were introduced.

He argues that about 10 provisions, including those expanding the Constitutional Court, were inserted into the Bill without first being published in the Government Gazette for public consultation.

Mahlupeko is seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court and an order declaring the contested amendments invalid over the alleged procedural irregularities.

The applicants also argued that Mnangagwa had a conflict of interest when he signed the Bill into law because its provisions conferred benefits on him, and should therefore have recused himself.

The second challenge was brought by former legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who is contesting the application of the amendments to Mnangagwa and sitting MPs who voted for the legislation.

Sibanda is seeking to prevent the amendments from benefiting the current president and parliamentarians, arguing that Section 328(7) of the Constitution prohibits constitutional changes extending presidential and parliamentary terms from benefiting officeholders who were already in power when the amendments were enacted.

Madhuku said the government had largely focused its opposition on whether the Constitutional Court had jurisdiction to hear Sibanda's application directly, arguing that the alleged obligation at issue was not a constitutional matter that could be brought straight before the apex court.

He said the applicants had countered that Parliament was not disputing the requirements of Section 328 but instead arguing that the word "notwithstanding" in the legislation had overridden those requirements.

"Parliament in court was not denying that Section 328 said that. They were saying they had overridden it. They were saying it was overridden by the expression 'notwithstanding'," Madhuku said.

"Our argument was that 'notwithstanding' cannot be a basis for you to shy away from the obligation, whether you vote for it or not."

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He said he was confident that the applicants had presented a strong case and were now awaiting the court's decision.

The proceedings unfolded amid heightened security at the Constitutional Court in Harare, where scores of war veterans gathered hoping to attend the hearing but were blocked by police.

Journalists were also denied entry into the courtroom, with a heavy police presence around the court.

The challenges concern constitutional amendments signed into law by Mnangagwa in July, extending his current presidential term by two years, from 2028 to 2030, while also extending the tenure of MPs who supported the legislation.

The changes have triggered a major legal and political dispute over presidential succession, electoral timelines and whether constitutional amendments extending the tenure of incumbents can lawfully benefit those already holding office.

Both applicants are seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court to have their respective constitutional challenges determined by the country's highest court.