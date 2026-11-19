Since 2022, more than 200 Zimbabwean teachershave been deployed across Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) and model schools in Rwanda to strengthen language proficiency and improve teaching methodologies under a bilateral teacher exchange programme between the two countries.

They serve in TTCs, polytechnics, TVET schools, and the University of Rwanda's College of Medicine and Health Sciences, where they support educators and learners, particularly in improving English-language skills and strengthening teaching practices.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Zimbabwe sign five agreements across key sectors

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Most of them work in upcountry districts, including Nyaruguru in the Southern Province where The New Times visited recently and had a talk with some of them.

In an interview, Josia Chidawo, one of the Zimbabwean educators at Cyahinda TTC in Nyaruguru, told the media that his work involves supporting mathematics teaching and learning through a collaborative approach known as co-teaching.

"We do not prepare and deliver lessons independently. Instead, we work together with local tutors throughout the teaching process. We plan together, teach together and support learners together. In the process, they learn from me, and I also learn from them," he said.

According to him, many learners entering TTCs still struggle to understand spoken English, communicate confidently and follow lessons delivered in the language.

He estimated that only about 25 per cent of some incoming classes could comfortably understand and communicate in English, while the remaining 75 per cent experienced varying degrees of difficulty.

"This means that we spend a considerable amount of time during the first and second terms helping learners improve their English before they can fully engage with the other areas of the curriculum. I believe this challenge needs to be addressed much earlier, particularly at primary and secondary school levels," he noted.

His compatriot Nicholas Moyo also highlighted difficulties among learners, particularly in listening and speaking.

"Most of our learners struggle to communicate in English, particularly in listening and speaking. Although some are relatively better at reading and writing, communication remains a major challenge," he said.

Moyo explained that the challenge is more among first-year students, although significant improvements are usually recorded by the time they reach their third year.

"If we continue with this arrangement for another two or three years, I believe we will achieve even better results," he said.

Flora Mutezigaju, Deputy Director General of the Rwanda Education Board (REB), said the programme is already producing measurable results, particularly in the English-language proficiency of students completing their TTC studies.

"We are seeing the results of their work in the way students graduating from TTCs are now able to speak English. The results are measurable," she said.

She added that although many teachers and students have some knowledge of English, speaking and communicating confidently remain major challenges.

She said the Zimbabwean teachers are helping address this barrier, with many TTC students now completing their studies with B2-level English proficiency.

"Our target is to reach 100 per cent proficiency, and we hope to achieve this with the support of the Zimbabwean teachers," she said.

Frère Jean Yves Niyonkuru Iradukunda, Director of Studies at TTC Mururu in Rusizi District, said teachers need to be proficient in the language of instruction to help young children understand lessons more easily.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe to offer scholarships to Rwandan students

"To teach children, especially those in lower primary and nursery schools, you need to master the language of instruction. Children grasp things faster when they are taught by teachers who are fluent in that language," he said.

He believes that engaging teachers who are proficient in English will gradually improve the quality of teaching and learning.

"Because of this change and the engagement of teachers who are fluent in English, I believe there will be tangible improvements in the future," he said.

Bernadette Murekatete, an ICT teacher at TTC Mururu, said the Zimbabwean teachers are also helping local tutors improve their ICT skills.

"We do not have sufficient ICT skills. Their presence is really helping us because whenever we encounter challenges, we can consult them, and they help us do our work better," she said.