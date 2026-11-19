A major health infrastructure drive worth billions of kwacha is gathering pace in Lilongwe, with Local Government Minister Ben Phiri personally inspecting projects aimed at transforming healthcare services in two constituencies.

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri, today embarked on a tour of four constituencies in Lilongwe to check progress on projects funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and assess whether contractors are delivering value for money.

His first stop was Liwera Health Centre in Chiwamba Constituency, where contractors are constructing staff houses worth K1.2 billion.

He later visited Malili Health Centre in Likuni Constituency, where work is underway on a new maternity wing, laboratory and staff accommodation valued at K2.2 billion.

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The developments form part of the K5 billion CDF allocation awarded to each constituency, one of the government's flagship programmes aimed at accelerating development at community level.

Speaking during the inspection, Phiri said he was encouraged by the progress made so far and stressed that the government wanted to ensure communities received the full benefits of the fund.

"I am glad that these two contractors have started their work and that progress is going well," he said.

"We hope that councils will work together with community members to ensure that they are also involved in monitoring the projects."

The minister's visit comes amid growing scrutiny of public projects as authorities seek to ensure taxpayers' money is translated into visible improvements on the ground.

Chiwamba MP Winston Kaimapanjira welcomed the commencement of construction works, saying the lack of staff housing had long hampered healthcare delivery at Liwera Health Centre.

He said health workers had struggled to operate effectively because there was no accommodation available at the facility.

But the legislator warned that more investment was needed, identifying the area's deteriorating road network as the next major challenge.

Kaimapanjira said rehabilitation of the road linking the facility to Kamuzu Central Hospital should be prioritised to make it easier to transport patients requiring specialist treatment and emergency referrals.

The projects are expected to improve healthcare access, strengthen service delivery and provide better working conditions for frontline medical staff serving thousands of residents in the two constituencies.