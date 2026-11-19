President Museveni has held talks with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote over possible investments in Uganda's energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining sectors, as the government seeks to attract more capital into strategic industries.

The discussions, held on Tuesday, also explored opportunities for investment in the fertiliser industry, with Museveni saying such investments could help strengthen food security across the East African region.

"Yesterday, I held discussions with Alhaji Aliko Dangote on several investment opportunities across energy, petroleum, agriculture and mining. We also discussed possible investment in the fertiliser industry to ensure regional food security." Museveni stated on Wednesday.

Museveni also used the meeting to brief the Nigerian businessman on Uganda's plans to develop a crude oil refinery, which is expected to have an initial processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day.

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"Furthermore, I highlighted the progress being made in developing the crude oil refinery, with an initial capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, in the country. The refinery is being developed as a joint venture between Uganda National Oil Company Limited and Alpha MBM from the United Arab Emirates," he said.

The discussions come as Uganda intensifies efforts to secure investors for its petroleum and agricultural industries, both of which require substantial capital to reduce dependence on imported products and strengthen domestic production.

Dangote's interest in Uganda follows recent engagements between the government and his conglomerate, Dangote Group, over potential investments in the country's industrial sector.

Among the projects pitched were participation in the proposed 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Hoima, phosphate processing, fertiliser blending and salt manufacturing.

However, the proposals are still undergoing technical assessment, with no formal binding investment commitment announced by Dangote at the time.

Tuesday's discussions with Museveni could provide another opportunity to advance the proposed investments, although the President did not disclose whether any agreements had been reached.

Dangote's possible entry into Uganda's fertiliser industry would come at a time when the country is seeking to address low fertiliser use, declining soil fertility and a heavy reliance on imported agricultural inputs.

The low application rates, coupled with continued depletion of soil nutrients, have raised concerns about agricultural productivity, particularly for crops such as maize, coffee, tea and cocoa.

Government has consequently been exploring local production and blending as a way of making fertilisers more accessible to farmers while reducing the country's import bill.

Several investments are already taking shape in this area. Grain Pulse Limited operates a fertiliser blending facility with an annual capacity of about 300,000 metric tonnes, producing crop-specific formulations for different agricultural needs.

Similarly, Intracom Fertilizer Limited is developing an $80 million organic fertiliser plant in Kampiringisa, with a planned annual production capacity of 350,000 metric tonnes. The facility is expected to use locally available raw materials, including cow dung, to manufacture organic fertiliser.

Dangote's experience in the sector could offer Uganda another avenue for expanding domestic production and developing a more competitive fertiliser industry.

In Nigeria, Dangote operates a $2.5 billion fertiliser complex in Lagos with an annual production capacity of three million metric tonnes of granulated urea, making it one of Africa's largest fertiliser production facilities.

The group is also pursuing an expansion of its fertiliser operations into Ethiopia, where it is involved in plans for a multi-billion-dollar urea production complex, backed by a long-term natural gas supply arrangement.

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Beyond fertiliser, Dangote has been pursuing an ambitious continental industrial expansion strategy, with investment plans targeting energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and other strategic sectors.

The group's interests in East Africa also extend to Kenya, where it has been associated with plans for a major petroleum refinery in Lamu and discussions around regional pipeline infrastructure. The proposed projects are part of wider efforts to strengthen the region's energy supply chains and reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

For Uganda, attracting the Nigerian investor could provide an opportunity to deepen private sector participation in the country's industrialisation drive, particularly as commercial oil production approaches and government seeks to establish domestic value addition.