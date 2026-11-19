Uganda and Tanzania have agreed to fast-track major regional infrastructure projects, including the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and cross-border energy connectivity initiatives, in a renewed push to deepen economic cooperation and regional integration.

The agreement was reached during bilateral talks between President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, at State House, Entebbe, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Suluhu is in Uganda for a two-day state visit from November 18 to 19, accompanied by Tanzanian ministers and senior government officials.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the meeting, Museveni called for deeper economic integration, arguing that sustainable prosperity depends on countries exploiting their natural resources, developing productive populations, securing markets for their goods and investing in efficient transport and communication infrastructure.

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He said production alone could not generate wealth without reliable markets, citing the United States as an example of a country that had built prosperity by harnessing its resources and strengthening its economic systems.

Suluhu described relations between Uganda and Tanzania as cordial and strong, saying her visit would strengthen existing cooperation and open new opportunities, particularly in agriculture and other strategic sectors.

She announced plans to establish a standalone Ministry of East African Community Affairs by separating the portfolio from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She said the move would give regional integration dedicated ministerial attention and strengthen Tanzania's engagement with the East African Community.

The Tanzanian President also commended Uganda for being the first country to begin constructing its diplomatic chancery in Dodoma, saying the initiative had encouraged other countries to consider establishing diplomatic offices in the capital.

She called for faster implementation of bilateral agreements, urging both governments to translate their commitments into tangible results.

The two leaders welcomed progress on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which is 93.9 per cent complete, and called for the remaining construction, testing, commissioning and operational readiness activities to be expedited.

They described EACOP as a flagship regional infrastructure project expected to strengthen energy security, attract investment, create jobs and accelerate socioeconomic development in Uganda, Tanzania and the wider East African region.

Beyond crude oil transportation, Museveni urged the two countries to pursue joint investments across the petroleum industry, warning that fragmented national approaches could result in duplicated infrastructure, higher costs and missed economic opportunities.

He cited Uganda's plans to establish a refinery in Hoima alongside its support for a larger refinery in Tanzania's Tanga, arguing that regional coordination would allow the countries to pool resources and develop strategically located facilities.

Museveni described failure to pursue such arrangements as a "crippling mistake", saying cooperation should extend to refining, storage, distribution and other aspects of the petroleum value chain.

The two Presidents consequently called for an integrated regional energy industry anchored in value addition, industrialisation and joint investment.

They directed relevant authorities to expedite implementation of the August 2026 Memorandum of Understanding to develop Tanga into a Regional Energy Hub. The proposed facility will support petroleum storage, refining, trading, distribution and logistics, as well as investments in fertilisers, plastics, industrial chemicals and other petroleum-based products.

They also called for faster development of natural gas and refined petroleum products pipelines, alongside the 400kV electricity interconnector linking Wobulenzi, Masaka, Ibadakuli and Shinyanga.

On railway infrastructure, the two Presidents welcomed the signing of a Framework Agreement for the Isaka-Lusahunga-Murongo/Kikagati-Mpondwe Standard Gauge Railway project.

They directed the responsible ministries, railway authorities and other institutions to expedite feasibility studies, technical designs, financing arrangements and other outstanding preparatory work.

The railway is expected to improve cross-border connectivity, facilitate trade, reduce transportation and logistics costs and strengthen regional integration.

Suluhu also announced plans for the MV Mwanza vessel to begin operating between Mwanza and Port Bell. The vessel has a capacity of 400 metric tonnes of cargo and 1,200 passengers, providing an additional connection for trade and passenger movement.

She said Tanzania was also modernising the ports of Dar es Salaam and Tanga while expanding its railway network to improve regional connectivity.

The two leaders welcomed efforts to improve transport services on Lake Victoria, including plans to upgrade Port Bell and strengthen its railway connection to Kampala. The improvements are expected to enhance multimodal transport and increase cargo-handling capacity.

Museveni raises concerns over second-hand clothes

The two governments also committed to promoting balanced and mutually beneficial trade through improved market access, diversification of goods and services, value addition and stronger private-sector partnerships.

However, Museveni challenged Uganda and Tanzania to protect their textile industries, warning that continued imports of second-hand clothes, commonly known as Mivumba, were undermining local manufacturing.

He questioned why the issue had not been prioritised by the countries' inter-ministerial committee in Arusha and urged officials to address it during their forthcoming engagements.

Museveni argued that strengthening textile manufacturing would expand industrial production, create employment and retain wealth within the region. He called on Tanzania to support Uganda's position in the discussions.

However, he cautioned against retaliatory trade restrictions, saying protectionist measures could undermine regional integration and hurt producers in both countries.

Citing concerns about Tanzanian rice entering the Ugandan market, Museveni said he had rejected calls to block the imports because the rice was cheaper and of better quality.

He warned that restricting Tanzanian farmers could trigger similar measures against Ugandan products in neighbouring markets, urging East African countries to embrace competition and integration rather than erect trade barriers.

Museveni challenged regional leaders to choose between deeper economic integration, including the vision of a United States of Africa, and continued economic fragmentation.

In their joint communiqué, the two leaders expressed concern over persistent non-tariff barriers (NTBs), which they said increase the cost of doing business, undermine competitiveness and limit the benefits of regional integration.

They directed their ministries and agencies to resolve outstanding trade barriers through dialogue and established bilateral and East African Community mechanisms. They also called for the establishment of a Tanzania-Uganda Joint Trade Committee to address trade-related challenges.

The Presidents recalled the Fifth Session of the Uganda-Tanzania Joint Permanent Commission, held in Tanzania in March 2026, and directed ministers and relevant institutions to expedite outstanding commitments in energy, infrastructure, transport, trade, investment and tourism.

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On regional and international affairs, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working through the East African Community, African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development and United Nations to promote peace, security and stability.

They expressed concern over conflicts, terrorism and political instability in parts of Africa and the world, emphasising dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful settlement of disputes.

They also recognised pandemics and public health emergencies as shared threats requiring stronger disease surveillance, information sharing, cross-border preparedness and resilient health systems. Both governments committed to promoting equitable access to vaccines, medicines and other essential health commodities.

Suluhu commended Museveni for his contribution to regional peace and stability, particularly in his capacity as Chair of the Regional Oversight Mechanism.

Museveni, in turn, recognised Suluhu's continental roles as African Union Champion for Child and Maternal Health, Women and Youth in Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area, and Clean Cooking.

The two leaders also called for reforms of the United Nations system to make it more representative, democratic and responsive to contemporary global realities. They particularly advocated equitable African representation on the UN Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

The Presidents expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of their discussions and pledged to translate the agreed commitments into concrete action to strengthen the longstanding partnership between Uganda and Tanzania.

Museveni thanked Suluhu for accepting his invitation, while the Tanzanian leader expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Uganda for the reception and hospitality extended to her delegation.