Uganda Airlines has launched direct flights between Entebbe and Kigali, a development expected to strengthen trade, tourism and investment ties between Uganda and Rwanda.

State Minister for Works and Transport Julius Maganda congratulated the national carrier on expanding its regional network, saying the new route would improve connectivity between the two East African Community (EAC) member states and create opportunities for businesses and travellers.

Maganda made the remarks in Kigali while flagging off Uganda Airlines' inaugural flight UR382, operated by a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.

He noted that the launch came barely weeks after the airline introduced flights to Accra, Ghana, describing the expansion as a demonstration of its growing regional and international presence.

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He also said the airline's compliance with international aviation standards gave regulators confidence in the country's aviation industry.

" We are neighbours in the East African Community; our people intermarry, trade in the same markets, and have cross-border relations. These provide a strong foundation for expanding trade, investment, tourism and private-sector cooperation," Maganda said.

He urged Ugandans and Rwandans to take advantage of the new air connection to explore opportunities in trade, tourism and other areas of economic cooperation.

"Good relationships between countries must continually translate into practical economic opportunities for their people and businesses. That is the purpose of engagements such as this one," he said.

Maganda said Uganda and Rwanda's membership in the EAC provided a framework for expanding trade, facilitating the movement of people and goods, and creating a more competitive regional market.

He added that regional integration should enable businesses to access larger markets, establish cross-border partnerships and operate with fewer commercial barriers.

However, he cautioned that the long-term value of the new route would depend on how effectively businesses, tourism operators and other stakeholders utilised it.

He encouraged Uganda Airlines to maintain engagement with the private sector, understand passenger needs and develop commercially sustainable services.

He also called on businesses to identify opportunities and establish partnerships that would contribute to regional economic growth.

"It is a great pleasure to be in Kigali, the land of a thousand hills, and to join you at this important gathering of business leaders, investors and other stakeholders from Uganda and Rwanda," Maganda said.

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He congratulated President Museveni and the Government of Uganda, as well as President Paul Kagame and the Government of Rwanda, on the launch of the direct connection.

Since its relaunch in 2019, Uganda Airlines has expanded from a handful of regional routes to serve 18 destinations using a fleet of Bombardier CRJ900 and Airbus A330 aircraft.

The Kigali route is expected to improve travel options between the neighbouring countries while supporting commercial relationships and broader regional economic cooperation.