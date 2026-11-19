NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja has urged residents of Greater Luweero to take advantage of the growing industrial sector in the region by supplying raw materials to factories and seeking employment opportunities for their children.

Namayanja says residents should embrace the opportunities created by investors, particularly in agro-processing industries, for example by growing and supplying sugarcane to Victoria Sugar Factory in Luweero, as well as cassava and maize to PRO Industries, which manufactures alcoholic beverages.

She made the remarks while launching preparations for the Greater Luweero Investment Expo, organised by the Greater Luweero Investment Forum (GLIF), scheduled to take place from December 16 to 19 at Kasana Grounds in Luweero District.

Namayanja said Greater Luweero, which was previously associated with the 1980s liberation war, is increasingly becoming an industrial hub, with Luweero District hosting 120 industries and factories, Nakaseke 61 and Nakasongola 18.

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She urged residents to attend the four-day exhibition to identify business opportunities, access markets for their products and purchase locally manufactured goods at affordable prices.

"Luweero was previously known as a place people visited to see the skulls of those who died during the war, but today we have industries producing goods for export. We should take advantage of this opportunity by participating in the expo and buying products at affordable prices," Namayanja said.

Major Herbert Ndiwalana, one of the founders of GLIF, said the forum would also serve as a platform for addressing challenges affecting industries, including unreliable electricity supply and other operational constraints.

Ndiwalana said GLIF intends to act as a shock absorber for investors by identifying their challenges and engaging relevant authorities to find lasting solutions.

"Some industries are facing challenges such as unreliable electricity supply. We intend to engage the responsible authorities to ensure these issues are addressed, alongside other challenges affecting investors," Ndiwalana said.

Meanwhile, farmers under the Luweero District Farmers Association, led by their chairperson Edward Zziwa, welcomed the initiative, saying it would bring markets and business opportunities closer to farmers instead of travelling long distances to places such as Jinja to access similar services.

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Mariam Kaberuka, director of Gifende Investments, a producer of organic fertilisers, said participating in such engagements had helped her improve the quality of her products through knowledge and skills acquired from experts in 2025, subsequently increasing her customer base.

The Greater Luweero Investment Expo, now in its second edition, is expected to bring together large and small-scale manufacturers from Luweero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola and other districts across the country to showcase locally manufactured products, network and explore new markets.

Most of the industries operating in the three Greater Luweero districts are agro-processing enterprises, while others are involved in textile production and other manufacturing activities.