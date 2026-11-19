Rwanda and Pakistan are looking to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, with both countries exploring ways to deepen engagement between their respective legislatures.

The matter was discussed on Wednesday, November 18, during a meeting between Rwanda's High Commissioner to Pakistan, Fatou Harerimana, and the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Harerimana briefed the Speaker on Rwanda's Parliament, highlighting the representation and active participation of women and young people in parliamentary affairs.

The two officials also discussed a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on parliamentary engagements between Rwanda and Pakistan.

Sadiq acknowledged Rwanda's Chamber of Deputies for initiating the proposed agreement, saying that Pakistan's National Assembly is currently reviewing it.

The House Speaker also expressed interest in Rwanda's experience in post-Genocide recovery and reconciliation, particularly its journey towards national unity, peacebuilding and social cohesion following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Harerimana was accompanied by Kwibuka Esdras, Rwanda's First Secretary in Pakistan.