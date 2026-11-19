Rwanda have dropped six places in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking, falling from 119th in October to 125th following back-to-back defeats against Mali in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The November rankings, released by FIFA on Wednesday, reflect results from 169 international matches played worldwide since the previous update.

Amavubi's decline follows a disappointing international window in which they lost both encounters against Mali, failing to collect any points in their bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals.

Mali, meanwhile, were among Africa's biggest movers, climbing four places to 43rd in the world after completing a double over Rwanda.

The Eagles' victories further strengthened their position among the continent's top-ranked national teams.

At the top of the global rankings, Spain retained first place ahead of Argentina, France and England.

Morocco were among the biggest success stories in the latest update, climbing two places to fifth in the world. It is their highest-ever position since the FIFA rankings were introduced in 1993.

Elsewhere, Colombia returned to the top 10 for the first time since October 2024, while Canada climbed to 25th following an impressive run of results in Concacaf competitions.