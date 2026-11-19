Civil servants can start their Christmas and New Year break on December 11, 2026, and return to work on January 4, 2027, under an extended festive holiday approved by government.

In a circular dated November 18, 2026, Chief Secretary Justin Saidi said the holiday would run from Monday, December 14, to Thursday, December 31. He stressed that the period was not a public holiday. "The granting of the said extended period of festivities does not mean declaration of public holidays in Malawi, but are meant to enable Civil Servants to celebrate the Christmas and New Year's festivities with their families and to allow them have adequate time to travel to and from various destinations during the season, while at the same time giving them adequate time to rest," the circular says.

Officers in essential services will stay on duty over the festive period. They include staff in hospitals, police, immigration, road safety services, fire brigades and airports. The circular says these officers will receive an equivalent number of days off in 2027.

The Accountant General has been told to make sure all civil servants are paid before they go on holiday.

Saidi has also asked controlling officers to keep accounting officers available during the festive period, so salaries and other essential payments can still be processed.