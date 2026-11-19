Mogadishu — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia welcomes the entry into force of the 2023 Treaty Establishing the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on 16 November 2026, and congratulates IGAD Member States and the IGAD Secretariat on this milestone.

As a founding member, Somalia marks this moment alongside 40 years of regional cooperation since IGADD was established in 1986. Somalia's ratification of the Treaty in January 2026 brought it to the threshold it needed to enter into force.

The Treaty strengthens IGAD's legal and institutional framework. It also reinforces Member States' shared commitment to peace, security, economic integration and sustainable development.

Somalia reaffirms its commitment to sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect and regional solidarity, and stands ready to work with fellow Member States to implement the Treaty in full. The Ministry commends the IGAD Secretariat, under the leadership of Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, for advancing the organization's mandate.

The Federal Republic of Somalia remains committed to a stronger, more effective and united IGAD that serves the peoples of the region.