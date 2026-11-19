Mogadishu — The Federal Republic of Somalia expresses grave concern over the continued interference of the Government of the United Arab Emirates in Somalia's internal affairs. This interference undermines Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

Further to the national address by H.E. Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, on Tuesday, Somalia reaffirms its rejection of any foreign engagement or parallel security arrangement that bypasses the Federal Government, the sole authority for Somalia's foreign relations.

Somalia calls on the UAE to conduct its relations with Somalia exclusively through the Federal Government, in line with the UN Charter and international law. Somalia's concerns relate solely to the policies of the UAE Government, not to the longstanding friendship between the Somali and Emirati peoples.

The Federal Republic of Somalia will take all necessary lawful measures to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.