Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday officially opened Jamhuuriya Road, a 7-kilometre road connecting the districts of Kaaraan and Gubadleey in the Banadir region.

The road, which has two-way traffic lanes, was fully funded by the Banadir Regional Administration using revenue collected from public taxes.

Hassan Sheikh praised the Banadir administration and the construction company for the quality and modern design of the road. He said infrastructure projects were important for improving transport, supporting communities and promoting national development.

The president also urged Somali political parties and politicians to rely on the support and will of the Somali people rather than foreign assistance that comes with views he said may conflict with national interests.