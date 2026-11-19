press release

Governor Lawal described the inauguration as a milestone in his administration's efforts to strengthen the Party, build on good governance, and secure a brighter future for Zamfara State

Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration's firm commitment to its mission to rescue Zamfara, saying the work is not yet complete and remains in progress.

On Tuesday, the governor inaugurated the Zamfara State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council at the Dome Arena of the Government House in Gusau.

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The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the members of its Campaign Council on Sunday, which will coordinate and lead the party's campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the inauguration, appointment letters were presented to the campaign's Director General, Mai Buhu Gummi, and other council members.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal described the inauguration as a milestone in his administration's efforts to strengthen the Party, build on good governance, and secure a brighter future for Zamfara State.

"When we assumed office in 2023, we made a solemn commitment to rescue Zamfara, rebuild its institutions and restore dignity to governance. Nearly four years into this journey, we have demonstrated through deliberate policies, bold reforms and strategic investments that Zamfara can rise again.

"Our administration has recorded significant progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure,

public service reforms and economic development.

"We have also remained resolute in confronting the security challenges that have affected our communities."

The governor emphasised that the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all the candidates contesting elective positions on the platform of our great Party must receive appropriate attention within our political planning and engagements.

"As we prepare for the 2027 general elections, I want to make one thing abundantly clear: Our campaign must be driven by achievements, sustained by credibility, strengthened by unity and ultimately judged by the people.

"We must not assume that electoral victory is automatic simply because we are in government.

"Political power is a sacred trust, and the confidence of the electorate must be earned continuously. Our achievements must speak for us, but we must also speak honestly to our people about the challenges that remain and the opportunities that lie ahead.

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"We must take our message to every ward, polling unit, village and community across the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

"We must listen to our people, understand their concerns, explain our policies and demonstrate why continuity of purposeful leadership is essential to sustaining the progress already recorded."