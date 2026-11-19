Mr Janabi said inappropriate use of antimicrobials in humans and animals, poor infection prevention, inadequate water and sanitation, and unsafe waste disposal were contributing to the spread of drug resistance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on African countries to strengthen efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR), warning that drug-resistant infections continue to threaten lives and undermine healthcare across the continent.

WHO said bacterial AMR was associated with an estimated 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021, with sub-Saharan Africa recording the highest rates of AMR-associated mortality.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Mohamed Janabi, made the call in a message ahead of World AMR Awareness Week, observed from 18 to 24 November, under the theme, "One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now".

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AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines used to treat infections, making diseases more difficult to manage.

Mr Janabi said inappropriate use of antimicrobials in humans and animals, poor infection prevention, inadequate water and sanitation, and unsafe waste disposal were contributing to the spread of drug resistance.

He called for stronger action across human, animal, plant and environmental health, stressing that preventing infections would reduce the need for antimicrobial medicines.

Progress and gaps in Africa

According to WHO, all 47 countries in the African Region now have national action plans on AMR, although implementation varies.

All 47 countries are also enrolled in WHO's Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System, while 44 can conduct susceptibility testing for priority bacterial pathogens to help determine which antibiotics are likely to work.

The agency said 36 countries had adopted its Access, Watch and Reserve (AWaRe) classification of antibiotics to promote appropriate prescribing and responsible use.

WHO is also targeting a 70 per cent share of antibiotics used in human healthcare coming from the Access group by 2030.

Coordination across sectors has also improved, with the number of countries having functional One Health AMR governance mechanisms increasing from 15 in 2023 to 29 in 2026.

However, Mr Janabi said countries must translate these gains into stronger protection for communities through increased investment in laboratories, surveillance, infection prevention and responsible antimicrobial use.

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He urged governments to fund national action plans, establish clear responsibilities, and measure progress.

Nigeria to host global AMR conference

Nigeria is expected to host the fifth Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance in Abuja from 6 to 8 December.

The conference, the first of its kind to be held on African soil, is expected to bring together government officials, public health experts, and other stakeholders to review progress and strengthen global action against AMR.

It will be held under the theme, "One Health: Advancing Global AMR Commitments through Local Action".

The meeting is expected to focus on translating global commitments into practical interventions across human, animal and environmental health, as well as strengthening financing and accountability.

Mr Janabi called on health professionals, farmers, researchers, development partners and communities to contribute to efforts to prevent drug resistance.

He urged members of the public to keep vaccinations up to date, practice good hand hygiene, use antibiotics only when prescribed by qualified health professionals and avoid sharing leftover medicines.

"AMR is everyone's business. Let us each choose one concrete action this week, sustain it throughout the year, and encourage others to act," he said.