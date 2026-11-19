Residents say drainage works of Governor Umo Eno's flagship agricultural project have worsened flooding, destroyed a community-maintained road and cut families off from their homes, while government records reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES raise questions about procurement, environmental assessment and contract transparency.

When Governor Umo Eno stood before dignitaries on 29 April to commission Akwa Ibom State's new agricultural equipment leasing facility at Ekpri Nsukara in Uyo, the state capital, the project was presented as a symbol of the administration's ambition to transform farming.

The facility, built on the grounds of the long-abandoned Akwa Ibom State Agriculture Development Programme (AKADEP) Farm, was intended to put modern agricultural machinery within the reach of farmers and help drive food production under the agricultural component of the administration's ARISE Agenda.

But a few metres away from the gleaming facility, another story was unfolding.

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A community road known as Ekpri Nsukara/ Ikot Okoidio, painstakingly maintained by residents, had become a muddy, waterlogged passage. Sections of the road had been washed away. Some families had become cut off, with no vehicular access to their homes.

When it rains, residents say they wait for hours before floodwater recedes for them to leave their homes. The bad road has caused some residents to abandon their cars. Many trek to the main road to board public transport.

For some parents, rain has become a reason to keep children at home. And for residents who had initially welcomed the government's arrival, the irony is painful since the project they believed would bring development to their neighbourhood has, according to them, made an existing environmental problem worse.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the area in late July and again on 2 September. The condition of the road had deteriorated further during the period.

The newspaper also found incomplete sections of the drainage system, new drains destroyed by floodwaters, an unconnected existing drain and sections of the outfall drainage that had not been backfilled.

Our investigation also raises questions about how the drainage contractor was selected, whether the work was subjected to the environmental safeguards required by law, and whether the state government adequately disclosed procurement information for a project involving billions of naira in public funds.

From abandoned farm to flagship project

Residents said the large expanse of uncultivated farmland also served an environmental function of absorbing some of the water moving through the area.

According to the community, that changed in August 2024 when the state government notified them of its intent to develop the site. Construction began in 2025 leading to the fencing of the facility as work progressed.

The 2025 revised budget provided N160 million jointly for the renovation of the mechanic workshop at the facility and the procurement of safety gear and work outfits.

The 2026 approved budget went much further with a N1.5 billion appropriated for the "Construction of Equipment Leasing Yard at Ekpri Nsukara-Uyo," under the Ministry of Agriculture. The project was eventually commissioned by Mr Eno on 29 April.

During an earlier inspection of the facility in February, Mr Eno publicly praised the work. "I am so proud of what this young female engineer has done. She has done very well, and I am told by Hensek that this is the best concrete road in this state," the governor said, according to reports of the inspection.

At the commissioning, reports identified the engineer as Alorye Ewa, managing director of Hansie Building Services Limited, and described her as the project engineer.

Mr Eno said Ms Ewa was selected through the ARISE Procurement Portal based on her perceived competence. That assertion is now one of the questions at the centre of the project.

Road that residents built themselves

The flooding problem in the community was not new. Inyang Victor, a public servant who said he had lived in the area for 11 years, told PREMIUM TIMES that residents had spent years managing the water problem themselves.

"We have tried in many ways to make this place habitable," he said.

According to Mr Victor, residents contributed money to buy laterite, construct makeshift drainage channels and undertake other remedial work.

Earlier this year, he said, residents bought laterite, used cement bags to reinforce vulnerable portions and channelled water away from the road. "The road was manageable although we still needed intervention," he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Government later initiated a drainage and road project for the community. Residents had expected the new project to solve their problem.

Mr Victor said workers eventually constructed drains from the main road towards the community but stopped before completing the system.

"To encourage the workers, the community was very supportive. Personally, I bought the workers bags of water many times," he said.

He said many of the labourers were women who carried construction materials manually. But, according to him, the workers disappeared around the time of the commissioning of the equipment leasing facility.

"The day before the Ibom Leasing Company project was commissioned by the governor, all the workers left. We thought perhaps they wanted to attend the event and they would return but they never did."

Since then, residents say the consequences have become severe, destroying the road they had.

Okon Williams, the caretaker of the street, said he had spent more than N800,000 of his personal funds constructing and maintaining a drainage system before the government project.

He believes the new drainage system has failed to properly channel the volume of water because it was poorly done.

"The flood water no longer pass through the drains, it now moves into the streets and houses. It has destroyed the roads," Mr Williams said.

He said residents could spend three to four hours waiting for floodwater to recede after heavy rain. He said the problem was particularly troubling because the community is close to the seat of government.

"We are at the back of Government House. Would it be right that we live close to Government House yet we suffer this much?"

Mr Williams also questioned the construction process. He said residents repeatedly asked for the identity of the company executing the outfall drainage but could not obtain an answer.

He said they did not see any heavy machinery at the site, and that much of the work was done manually.

Residents also alleged that some construction activities continued late into the night although PREMIUM TIMES could not independently establish the hours during which all phases of the work were undertaken.

Drainage project that appears to have stopped halfway

The consequences are beyond one area. PREMIUM TIMES observed that Ambassador Kufre Akang's Street had become cut off from Ekpri Nsukara/Ikot Okoidio Street.

Residents said they now park their vehicles elsewhere and use public transportation before trekking home.

Mary Williams, who said she has lived in the community for over five years, said residents' efforts to maintain the road had been wiped out. "Before the holiday, when it rains, we are unable to allow our children go to school because of the risk," she said.

She said the flooding had made the road unusable. "We no longer use our vehicles because the road has been destroyed. We now trek out and use public transport."

She asked rhetorically what would be the consequence if a resident required urgent medical attention.

Another resident, Amarachi Anyanwu, who said she had lived in the area for three years, said she had never experienced flooding of this magnitude.

"Going to work is very difficult. You have to trek out. Taking the children to school has been a challenge. When it rains, they miss classes," she said.

A resident, Emmanuel Udofia, described the road as so bad that residents could become trapped during emergencies.

"Now, water is flowing recklessly, destroying the road more. I am only afraid about emergencies."

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Uwem Etim, chief of staff to the village head and adviser to the Ekpri Nsukara Village Council, he confirmed that the village council had received complaints about the emerging flood challenge in the community.

He said the village head, Emem Asikpo, had previously undertaken grading and minor erosion-control interventions but that the scale of the flooding had gone beyond the community's capacity.

"We solicited for the government to come to our aid so that property and lives would not be destroyed," Mr Etim said.

"I know the governor loves us and is trying. But please, he should expedite action."

Old drain, new drain. Nowhere for the water to go

One of the most revealing features observed by PREMIUM TIMES was the failure to connect an existing community drainage channel to the newly constructed drain.

The community resident, Mr Victor, said a resident had constructed the old drain before the government intervention. According to him, the project workers broke part of the old drain during construction but did not complete the connection to the new system.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the old drain did not appear to connect to the new drain. Instead, water emerging from the old channel was left without a clear termination into the new drainage system.

Residents said they had complained during construction and were told the connection would subsequently be made. They are now concerned that reconnecting the channels will require breaking into the new concrete structure which they said is about six inches thick.

This becomes a concern because a drainage capacity, reinforcement, slope, connections, discharge point and relationship with existing waterways determine whether it safely conveys stormwater or moves the problem from one location to another.

At some sections inspected by PREMIUM TIMES, the outfall drainage had not been backfilled. The newspaper also observed that the drainage serving the area from the equipment facility towards the community primary and secondary school appeared better executed than portions of the outfall drainage.

At the outfall drain, instead of safely conveying water away from the developed site, the poorly executed or incomplete sections appear to have concentrated water into vulnerable portions of the community.

In some locations, the increased flow was already cutting gullies into the soil.

Questions over reinforcement

Residents also raised questions about the materials used in parts of the drainage.

PREMIUM TIMES observed sections of broken drainage where reinforcement appeared to consist of three lines of 10mm rods. Residents alleged that sections requiring stronger reinforcement had not been constructed accordingly.

Despite the observations, the Akwa Ibom State Government has not provided to this newspaper the project's approved drawings, bills of quantities, technical specifications and an independent engineering assessment to establish that the construction breached approved specifications.

The absence of the contractor's project signboard at the site further complicated efforts to establish basic information about the project. Under standard public works practice, project signboards ordinarily provide members of the public with information about the contractor, client and basic description of the project.

At the time of PREMIUM TIMES' visits, there was no such signboard identifying the contractor handling the outfall drainage.

Who actually built the drain?

The identity of the contractor became another mystery. Residents said Amitec Construction handled the drainage from the entrance of the equipment leasing facility towards the community school, while another company handled the outfall drainage.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Secretary and Head of Legal and Community Relations of Amitec Construction, Peter Umoru.

Mr Umoru confirmed that Amitec handled the drainage from the facility entrance towards the community school.

He denied that his company was responsible for the drainage works blamed by residents for the flooding around Ikot Okoidio and Ekpri Nsukara. That left the identity of the outfall contractor unresolved publicly.

But independent sources within the Ministry of Works and Agriculture told PREMIUM TIMES that Hansie Building Services Limited was the contractor responsible for the outfall drainage and that the company was also awarded the equipment leasing facility.

That information could not be independently confirmed from government procurement records made publicly available. PREMIUM TIMES put the question directly to Hansie Building Services but the company did not respond.

Hansie and the procurement question

Searches of the Akwa Ibom State Government website, media reports and other publicly available material identified Ms Ewa as managing director of Hansie Building Services Limited.

The company's registration records reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES show that Hansie Building Services Limited, registration number 1887431, was incorporated on 27 January 2022.

The Corporate Affairs Commission records reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES list Glory Anigbo as holding 70 per cent of the company's significant control and Ruth Ebong as holding 30 per cent.

The records reviewed did not identify Ms Ewa as a person with significant control of the company. That distinction does not, by itself, establish wrongdoing. A managing director does not necessarily have to be a beneficial owner. However, the record makes the transparency of the contracting process even more necessary particularly where the governor publicly identified the company's managing director as the engineer behind the equipment leasing project.

The transparency gap birthed the question how was Hansie Building Services selected?

Governor Eno said Ms Ewa was selected through the ARISE Procurement Portal because of her competence. Yet, PREMIUM TIMES' review of the state government's procurement portal, official website and publicly available media reports did not find a call for bids for the equipment leasing facility or the outfall drainage project.

PREMIUM TIMES asked the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Works to clarify the procurement process. The newspaper also asked Ms Ewa to state whether the company was competitively procured for the project and, if so, where and when the invitation to bid was published. None responded.

What the law requires

Section 21 of the Akwa Ibom State Public Procurement Agency Law (2026) provides that, subject to exemptions under the law, procurements by state procuring entities are to be conducted through open competitive bidding in an efficient, transparent, timely and equitable manner.

The law also provides for public monitoring of procurement and implementation of contracts to ensure that public contracts are awarded according to the law and that contracts are executed according to their specifications.

However, section 64 of the procurement law allows the government to undertake limited source or restrictive bidding but provides that it must be of highly specialised types of goods and services which are known to be obtainable by only a limited number of sources, where a major plant component is owned by only a source and where the time and cost required to examine large number of bids will affect negatively the value of the goods or services. The outfall drainage project does not fall within this category.

But if a competitive process occurred, the government should be able to readily identify the procurement notice, bidding documents, evaluation report, award decision and contract.

Section 61(5) further provides for procurement information to be promptly and routinely published on the electronic procurement portal.

Yet information that would allow members of the public to independently scrutinise the award of the project was not available on the portal or the official website of the state government when PREMIUM TIMES checked.

In the eyes of the law, a project that will consume substantial public funds, transparency is not to be treated as an optional courtesy to citizens, rather it is part of the project.

N70bn for emergency roads, but what about this road?

The government did not make a specific allocation for the road serving the affected residents. However, the 2026 approved budget under the Ministry of Works contains N70 billion for "Emergency Roads Intervention Projects (Statewide)."

When the governor inspected the leasing facility in January, residents said he assured them that the road beside the project would be constructed because the community was also suffering erosion. They said the road was important beyond the community but also to protect the newly constructed facility from erosion. Yet months later, the road remains in distress.

Beyond the poorly constructed drains and the terrible condition of the road, there is another more fundamental omission.

The Federal Ministry of Environment's Akwa Ibom State office told PREMIUM TIMES that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted for either the equipment leasing facility or the outfall drainage project.

The ministry's Controller in Akwa Ibom, Patrick Etim, said this when PREMIUM TIMES visited the office.

Section 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act 1992 restricts public and private entities from undertaking or authorising projects likely to significantly affect the environment without a prior environmental impact assessment.

A senior source within the Akwa Ibom Ministry of Works told PREMIUM TIMES that the ministry had repeatedly received communications from the Federal Ministry of Environment concerning non-compliance with EIA requirements but usually limited from conducting EIA due to timeline of project deliveries.

The source showed PREMIUM TIMES correspondence, including a letter dated 15 July. The source's claim could not be independently verified as a general practice across all Ministry of Works projects.

Yet, the absence of an environmental assessment is particularly notable in this case because the concern is fundamentally environmental. The project has altered the movement of stormwater in an area already vulnerable to flooding and erosion.

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Residents say the new drainage system has increased water flows into their streets resulting to visible gullies and damaged roads.

The questions government has not answered

PREMIUM TIMES sent detailed enquiries to the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Agriculture and Hansie Building Services.

The newspaper asked the Ministry of Works to identify the contractor handling the outfall drainage, the contract sum, award date, and completion period and procurement method.

The paper asked for the approved technical specifications, including concrete thickness, reinforcement and drainage capacity.

It asked why the work was abandoned around the commissioning of the equipment leasing facility and whether the ministry had inspected the damage reported by residents.

The Commissioner for Works, Eno Ibanga, did not respond despite several calls and reminders.

The Ministry of Agriculture was asked whether it supervised the outfall drainage, who awarded the contract and what procurement process was used.

The ministry was also asked whether an EIA was conducted, whether the drainage had been technically inspected before commissioning and whether it would investigate residents' allegations.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Offiong Offor, did not also respond.

PREMIUM TIMES also sent Hansie Building Services detailed questions on 2 September.

The company was asked whether it executed the equipment leasing facility and outfall drainage, the contract sums, dates of award, scope and supervising ministries.

It was asked whether the contract was competitively procured and where any invitation to bid was published. The company was also asked to provide a list of major projects it had executed since its incorporation in 2022, particularly road, drainage and stormwater projects.

It was asked to respond to residents' allegations concerning the quality and abandonment of the drainage works and to provide the approved technical specifications.

Like the two ministries, the company did not respond.

Project celebrated, problem growing

At the heart of this story is a disturbing image. On one side is the new agricultural equipment leasing facility, a top-of-the-line government investment designed to signal modernisation, productivity and food security, while on the other side is a host community struggling with increased water because a drainage system intended to protect the community has, according to residents and PREMIUM TIMES' observations, created another problem downstream.

The irony is not lost on the residents. "We were happy when the administration of Governor Umo Eno came to use the place as the Equipment Leasing Company," Mr Victor said.

"We were happy because we knew that when you have government beside you, we will definitely benefit and our environment will be taken care of."

Then he paused.

"Well, we thought as humans. But to our greatest surprise, it got worse. But we are hopeful - that is why we beg our governor to come and see things for himself."

That sentence captures the accountability failure more clearly than any budget document since public infrastructure is assessed beyond what government commissions to what happens after the ribbon is cut.

What happens next?

The state government has several unanswered questions before it.

Will it disclose the contracts for the equipment leasing facility and outfall drainage, including the contract sums, contractors, award dates, completion periods and supervising agencies?

Will it publish the procurement records showing how the contractor was selected and its expertise?

Will it release the approved drainage design and technical specifications and commission an independent engineering assessment of the sections residents have challenged?

And most urgently, will it order that the road should be immediately constructed to standard so that the plight of the residents be assuaged?

The residents told PREMIUM TIMES that they appreciate and welcome the agricultural project. However, they are asking that the project should not leave them stranded behind a wall of concrete and floodwater.

For now, every rainfall tests whether the state's promise of development reaches beyond the fence of the equipment leasing facility. Outside that fence, residents are waiting for a road, a functioning drainage system and an answer to a question:

Who was responsible for building this, and why has a project meant to solve a problem left the people downstream with a bigger one?