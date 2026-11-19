The resolution followed a motion on the deaths of four people and the hospitalisation of 11 others after consuming a suspected unregistered herbal medicine in Benue State.

The House of Representatives has resolved to summon officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service (SSS) to explain measures being taken to curb the circulation of fake and potentially dangerous drugs and drinks in Nigeria.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by David Agada (APC, Benue State) during Wednesday's plenary.

Mr Agada raised concerns over the alleged sale and consumption of an unregistered herbal medicinal product in his constituency, which reportedly left four people dead and 11 others ill.

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Moving the motion, the lawmaker urged the House to intervene to prevent additional casualties.

He told lawmakers that on 31 October, three men identified as Muhammad Adamu, Musa Kala, reportedly from Sokoto State, and Muhammad Sule, from Bauchi State, allegedly introduced and sold a herbal product to residents of the constituency.

According to him, the sellers claimed the product could treat typhoid fever, waist pain and other ailments.

Mr Agada said several residents bought and consumed the product but developed severe symptoms within hours, forcing some of them to seek emergency medical attention at different hospitals.

He listed the four deceased persons as Awugo Oyije, who died on 2 November; James Onma, who died on 4 November after being referred for further treatment; Ode Ogah, who died on 5 November; and Agi Edugbeke, who died on 11 November.

The lawmaker further identified 11 other affected residents who were receiving medical attention. They include Otumala Ochele, Binta Sule, Onu Oboh, Adoga Onu, Upa James, Igbo Pius, Ochele Genesis, Otumala Amos, Uwa Baku, Ate Okpune and Roman Ehile.

Two of the affected persons, he said, had been referred to hospitals in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Mr Agada warned that "more residents could be at risk because some people who consumed the product might not have been identified or could be receiving treatment outside recognised health facilities."

He also questioned the product's composition, source, manufacturing conditions, registration status, dosage and potential adverse effects, noting that none of these had been independently established.

The lawmaker described the development as a serious public health concern requiring urgent intervention by relevant authorities to investigate the deaths, identify those responsible and prevent further exposure to the suspected product.

Debate

Contributing to the debate, the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), said the problem of counterfeit drugs and drinks had become too widespread for NAFDAC to tackle with its existing workforce and operational capacity.

He said the agency had about 2,000 personnel, arguing that it needed at least 10,000 workers to effectively discharge its regulatory responsibilities across the country.

"NAFDAC does not have a presence everywhere; it is not in my village in Edo State," he said.

Mr Ihonvbere called for a broader national response, warning that the circulation of counterfeit drugs and drinks could lead to more deaths if the authorities failed to act decisively.

He also urged the House to recommend severe punishments, including life imprisonment or the death penalty, for people found guilty of manufacturing and distributing dangerous products.

Ali Shettima (APC, Yobe) also called for a nationwide investigation, saying the House should not limit its intervention to the reported incident in Benue State.

He urged NAFDAC to strengthen its oversight of herbal medicine producers and called for appropriate legislation to punish those found guilty of manufacturing or selling counterfeit products.

However, Fatima Talba (APC, Yobe State) cautioned against an approach that focused solely on stopping people from patronising unregulated herbal medicine vendors without addressing the reasons behind the demand.

She argued that some Nigerians turned to such products because they lacked access to affordable and reliable alternatives, adding that concerns about fake medicines also extended to conventional healthcare facilities.

"Some of the people who patronise them do not have any other place to go to. It is not as if these people are forced to buy these products because even in the hospitals, there are fake drugs.

"We cannot tell these people not to patronise these fake herbal drug sellers because we have not given them alternatives," Mrs Talba said.

Peter Uzokwe (NDC, Anambra) proposed holding market leaders accountable for selling and distributing counterfeit drugs.

He suggested that the executives of markets where fake medicines were produced or sold should be removed, arguing that the measure would compel market leadership to monitor traders and prevent the circulation of unsafe products.

"Let us make it a duty that in any market where fake drugs are manufactured or sold, we will depose the executives. If we do this, you will see that those executives will act as a task force," he said.

Ismaila Haruna, who represents Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, called for an investigation into deaths allegedly associated with sexual performance-enhancing drugs.

He questioned the effectiveness of existing regulatory measures, arguing that the problem was largely one of enforcement.

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"There are existing laws in place guiding the regulation of herbal medicine. What is left is enforcement. Is NAFDAC doing its job?" he asked.

Mr Haruna also called for an investigation into reports of men dying in hotels, suggesting that the possible connection with sexual enhancement products should be examined.

At the end of deliberations, the House resolved to invite NAFDAC, the Nigeria Police Force and the SSS to brief its relevant committees on their efforts to investigate and address the circulation of fake herbal medicines and drinks across the country.

Legal framework

Nigeria already has laws governing the production, distribution and sale of medicines and other regulated products.

The NAFDAC Act empowers the agency to regulate the manufacture, distribution, sale and use of drugs, herbal medicinal products and other health-related products.

Similarly, the Food and Drugs Act and the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act prohibit the production and circulation of adulterated, counterfeit, unsafe and unwholesome products.

Despite these legal provisions, there have been increased concerns about enforcement gaps and the continued availability of potentially harmful products.