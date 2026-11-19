President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transmitted the National Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to the House of Representatives for consideration, seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide and provide support for persons who attempt to take their lives.

The President's request was contained in a letter dated November 10, 2026, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, and read on the floor of the House during plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, Tinubu said the proposed legislation seeks to amend the National Mental Health Act, No. 46, 2021, to remove the criminalisation of attempted suicide and introduce support for affected persons.

The President said the transmission was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

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The letter, titled, "Transmission of the National Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for Consideration," reads in part: "I forward, herewith, the National Mental Health (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives."

Explaining the objective of the proposed amendment, Tinubu stated that the bill "seeks to amend the National Mental Health Act, No. 46, 2021 (the 'Principal Act') to decriminalise attempted suicide and to provide support to any person who attempts to commit suicide in Nigeria."

He expressed appreciation to the House of Representatives and urged lawmakers to give the proposed legislation expeditious consideration.

The proposed amendment, if passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President, would change the existing legal framework governing attempted suicide in Nigeria, shifting the approach towards support for affected persons.

The bill is expected to be considered by the House in line with its legislative procedures.