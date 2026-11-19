The Federal Government and development partners have begun moves to strengthen early warning systems against floods and low water levels in The initiative is aimed at improving preparedness and response to water-related disasters in the two riverine cities.

This followed a two-day validation workshop held in Abuja from November 18 to 19, 2026, involving technical experts, policymakers and representatives of federal and state ministries, departments and agencies.

The workshop is reviewing a diagnostic study on hydrological hazards in the two cities and seeking solutions to identified gaps in existing early warning systems.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, the ministry's Director of Planning and Technology Support Services, Angela Keyede, said floods and droughts remained major threats to communities, infrastructure, agriculture and water resources.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said recent flooding in Adamawa and Kogi had shown the need to improve forecasting, preparedness, coordination and public communication.

The assessment was commissioned by the Niger Basin Authority (NBA), with technical and financial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

It examined existing warning systems, institutional capacity, technical facilities and community preparedness in Lokoja and Yola.

The study also considered the effects of low water levels on water supply, river transportation, irrigation, fishing and local economies.

Speaking on behalf of the Niger Basin Authority executive secretary, Bashir Alkali Tanimu, said better coordination among government agencies was needed to ensure warnings reached vulnerable communities on time.

He said existing technical capacity and local knowledge should be better connected to improve disaster preparedness and response.