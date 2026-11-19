Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a Washington-based lobbying firm engaged by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has refuted claims that the United States Congress met with or endorsed the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, during his recent visit to Washington, D.C.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, the firm clarified that the gathering Obi attended on Monday was a private event and did not involve any member of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa, which oversees American foreign policy toward the continent.

The reaction followed a post on X by Obi on Tuesday, in which the former Anambra State governor announced that he arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 16, for engagements with congressional leaders from both chambers of Congress and other influential American figures.

Obi listed Congressman Marlin Stutzman, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, former Congressman Todd Tiahrt, Suzanne Bock Grisham, and retired US Army Colonel Albert V. Short among those he met, stating that their discussions centered on Nigeria's development, citizens' welfare, and strengthening democratic institutions ahead of future elections.

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Responding to circulating reports around the visit, Von Batten-Montague-York stated that while it recognized Stutzman and Van Duyne in footage from the event, neither lawmaker sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Congress did not meet with or endorse Mr Obi. The event he attended was private, and no one in the video is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa," the lobbying firm stated.

"I know everyone in the video, and no official from the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs appears in it either. I recognise Congressman Stutzman and Congresswoman Van Duyne, but neither serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. They serve on other committees responsible for the budget and small businesses."

The firm added that its clarification was not aimed at downplaying the importance of Obi's trip to the United States, but to set the record straight after its name was dragged into reports surrounding the engagements.