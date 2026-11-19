THE Health Ministry says it has started investigating circumstances around the death of a socialite who recently succumbed to complications during a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) operation in Harare.

Tanatswa Likukuma, who passed on Friday after the Tuesday operation, is said to have been under the care of Dr. Bright Shoko, who is said to operate from Arum Aesthetics in Milton Park.

"The Ministry has initiated investigations, through the Health Professions Authority and other relevant regulatory bodies, to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident," a statement released by the Health Ministry reads.

"These include the registration status of the facility, the professional credentials of the practitioners involved and reports that the facility had previously been ordered closed. Should any breaches of regulatory or legal requirements be established, appropriate action will be taken.

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"Investigations are ongoing, and the Ministry will communicate the preliminary findings and any immediate measures upon completion of this initial phase."

Efforts to contact the facility's founder, Pamela Munemo, have continuously been unfruitful.

The facility is said to have been shut down for non-compliance at one time.

BBLs and other plastic surgery procedures meant to maintain a youthful appearance have become the in thing among Zimbabwe's socialites, with Madam Boss, Kimberly Richards, and Mai TT among many others who have had touch-ups.