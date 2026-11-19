On this year's World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is threatening decades of medical progress, revealing that bacterial drug resistance was associated with an estimated 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021, with sub-Saharan Africa bearing the highest rates of AMR-associated mortality.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, who raised the alarm, said medicines relied upon for generations were increasingly losing their effectiveness, making infections harder to treat and putting millions of lives at risk.

Janabi, in his message to mark the awareness week, observed that the discovery of penicillin and other antibiotics had transformed medicine, turning previously fatal infections into treatable conditions while making surgery, cancer treatment and organ transplantation safer.

However, he warned that these medical gains were now under threat.

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"Today, antimicrobial resistance threatens these gains. Medicines we have relied on for generations are losing their effectiveness, making infections harder to treat and putting lives at risk across our Region," he said.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines designed to treat the infections they cause.

The WHO Regional Director said the 2026 awareness week, scheduled for November 18 to 24, would be observed under the theme, "One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR now", emphasising the interconnectedness of human, animal, plant and environmental health.

According to him, inappropriate use of antimicrobials in humans and animals accelerates resistance, while poor infection prevention, inadequate water and sanitation, and unsafe waste disposal contribute to the spread of resistant organisms.

He said tackling these factors must form the centrepiece of efforts to contain the growing threat.

Providing an update on regional progress, Janabi disclosed that all 47 Member States in the WHO African Region now have national action plans on AMR, although implementation remains uneven.

He added that all 47 countries were enrolled in WHO's Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System, while 44 had the capacity to conduct susceptibility testing for priority bacterial pathogens.

The tests help determine which antibiotics are likely to work against particular infections, supporting more effective treatment decisions.

Janabi further disclosed that 36 countries had adopted WHO's Access, Watch and Reserve classification of antibiotics to promote appropriate prescribing and responsible use.

The classification supports the global target of ensuring that at least 70 per cent of antibiotics used in human health come from the Access group by 2030.

On the One Health approach, he said the number of countries with functional multisectoral AMR governance mechanisms increased from 15 in 2023 to 29 in 2026.

"These arrangements clarify responsibilities and help sectors plan and act together," he said.

Commending Member States and regional partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Organisation for Animal Health, for their collaboration, Janabi stressed the need to translate existing commitments into practical protection for communities.

"Preventing infections reduces the need for antimicrobials. Clean water, sanitation, good hygiene, vaccination and effective infection prevention in health facilities and farms are essential. Safe management of waste and wastewater also merits greater attention," he said.

He called on African governments to move beyond developing national action plans to ensuring their implementation through adequate funding, clear responsibilities and measurable results.

"Domestic investment must support laboratories, surveillance and the appropriate use of antimicrobials, while ensuring that people can access quality-assured treatment when they need it," he said.

The WHO official also urged health professionals, animal health workers and agricultural practitioners to prevent infections and use antimicrobials responsibly.

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He called on researchers, industry and development partners to support national priorities, expand equitable access to diagnostics and treatments, and strengthen the evidence needed to guide interventions.

Janabi said communities, young people, educators and the media also had important roles to play in making AMR better understood.

He advised the public to keep vaccinations up to date, practise good hand hygiene, use antibiotics only when prescribed by qualified health professionals and never share leftover medicines.

"WHO will continue working alongside countries and partners to strengthen the One Health response and protect the medicines that make so much of modern health care possible," he said.

Emphasising that the fight against AMR required collective responsibility, Janabi added: "AMR is everyone's business. Let us each choose one concrete action this week, sustain it throughout the year, and encourage others to act.

"Through our individual choices and collective commitment, we can help ensure that lifesaving medicines work when we need them, now and for generations to come."