The Senate on Wednesday approved the transmission of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, providing for the establishment of State Police Services, to President Bola Tinubu for assent, following its approval by the required number of State Houses of Assembly.

However, the upper legislative chamber urged the president to expeditiously forward the proposed National Policing Bill to the National Assembly to establish operational guidelines, define the relationship between federal and state police authorities and provide safeguards against possible abuses.

The Senate's resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, directing the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, to transmit the constitutional amendment to the president in accordance with the Acts Authentication Act, 2004.

The development marks a major milestone in Nigeria's efforts to decentralise its policing architecture amid persistent security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, communal conflicts and other violent crimes.

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Leading the debate, Bamidele recalled that the Senate approved the constitutional amendment on June 24, 2026, while the House of Representatives passed it on July 23, 2026, with both chambers securing the constitutionally required two-thirds majority.

He informed his colleagues that the 36 State Houses of Assembly had also transmitted their resolutions approving the amendment to the National Assembly, thereby satisfying the requirements of Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

Under the amendment process, the National Assembly is required to secure the support of at least two-thirds of the State Houses of Assembly before forwarding a constitutional alteration to the president for assent.

Bamidele said the Senate should recognise the completion of the constitutional requirements and proceed with the transmission of the bill.

He also commended Tinubu for providing the political leadership and support that facilitated the initiative, urging him to forward the National Policing Bill to the legislature for scrutiny and expeditious passage.

Seconding the motion, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, said the establishment of State Police had become necessary given the country's worsening security situation.

He maintained that the proposed arrangement would complement the existing security architecture and strengthen the capacity of governments to respond to threats within their jurisdictions.

In his contribution, Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Barau Jibrin, described the development as a historic achievement for the Tinubu administration and the 10th National Assembly.

Barau said successive administrations had considered introducing State Police but failed to translate the proposal into reality.

He attributed the progress to Tinubu's commitment, describing the proposed arrangement as a collaborative policing structure designed to strengthen the Nigeria Police Force rather than undermine it.

"This is a wonderful achievement for the present administration and the current National Assembly. As we know, this matter has been under discussion for a long time. Successive governments have considered how to introduce State Police into the country's policing system.

"However, no administration was able to achieve this until the present government came into office. Credit must go to the president for his commitment to ensuring that this bill is passed to allow the establishment of State Police in our policing system," he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also described the constitutional amendment as one of the major accomplishments of the 10th National Assembly, expressing optimism that the new policing structure would significantly reduce insecurity.

He projected that the establishment of State Police could address as much as 70 per cent of the country's security challenges.

"This is a legislation that will not be forgotten. It is a major achievement of the 10th National Assembly," Akpabio said.

He, however, stressed that the next phase would be to address the operationalisation of the system and prevent conflicts between state and federal police authorities.

The most pointed intervention came from former Edo State Governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who warned that the proposed State Police system must not become an instrument of political oppression in the hands of state governors.

While congratulating the Senate leadership and the president, Oshiomhole said concerns about possible abuses should not prevent Nigeria from adopting a policing structure capable of responding more effectively to local security threats.

He recalled that as governor, he had expressed reservations about the possibility of future administrations using State Police against political opponents.

Oshiomhole therefore called for comprehensive operational guidelines with the force of law to regulate the activities of the proposed security institutions.

"We can foresee the possibility of some people misusing the police, but that should not be enough reason to abandon the idea," he said.

He added: "While we pass the bill and transmit it for presidential assent, we should also encourage the executive to send a bill addressing the operational guidelines and how State Police will function alongside the federal police."

The former governor further warned that disagreements could arise between federal and state authorities over security responsibilities, insisting that clear legal provisions were necessary to prevent institutional conflicts.

He said the guidelines should establish limits on the use of State Police, particularly in political matters, and ensure that the initiative achieved its primary objective of making Nigeria safer.

Similarly, former Senate Leader, Senator Adamu Aliero, supported the amendment, arguing that Nigeria's existing security architecture required an overhaul to accommodate multiple policing structures.

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He said the country could eventually consider local government policing, alongside federal and state police, to address its diverse security challenges.

Also contributing, Senator Ekon Sampson said the judiciary must play a critical role in checking possible abuses through effective oversight and accountability mechanisms.

He argued that concerns about misuse should not overshadow the urgent need to strengthen Nigeria's security institutions.

The Senate subsequently adopted all three prayers of the motion, directing the Clerk to transmit the constitutional amendment to Tinubu, commending the president for supporting the initiative and requesting the National Policing Bill.

Akpabio, in further clarification, said the executive was expected to forward the implementation framework to the National Assembly without unnecessary delay.

He, however, indicated that the legislature could initiate the necessary legislation if the executive failed to act within a reasonable period.

The Senate's resolution has therefore shifted attention to presidential assent and the subsequent legislative framework that will determine the structure, powers, funding, accountability and operational relationship between the proposed State Police Services and the Nigeria Police Force.