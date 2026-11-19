MISS Universe Zimbabwe 2026 Roseanna Hall will not compete at the 75th edition of the international pageant after delays in securing a United States visa, with organisers confirming that she will instead represent the country at the 2027 competition.

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe Organisation said Hall was initially scheduled to represent Zimbabwe in Puerto Rico, but her visa processing took longer than expected because the US government imposed restrictions and heightened immigration procedures.

Although her visa was eventually approved, organisers said the competition had already progressed significantly, with several pre-pageant activities and engagements having taken place.

"In view of this, and after careful consideration, we have therefore made the decision that Rosanna will not compete at the 75th edition but will instead officially represent Zimbabwe at the 76th edition of Miss Universe in 2027," the organisation said in a statement.

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Hall will, however, travel to Puerto Rico to attend the 2026 competition in a supportive capacity, where she will join fellow contestants and gain experience ahead of her participation next year.

The organisation said the decision would give her adequate time to prepare and experience the international pageant fully.

Hall will also retain her Miss Universe Zimbabwe crown until 2027, effectively extending her reign to two years.

"Rosanna Marlene Hall will enjoy a two-year reign as Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026, carrying her crown and national responsibility into 2027," the organisation said.