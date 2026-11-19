Uerbet Angel this week made a public appearance in London, UK, days after former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa claimed he was a wanted man and insinuated he would be arrested upon arrival.

Angel, who has been canon fodder for Mliswa's political commentary after he criticised those attacking Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, attended a church service that was streamed live.

Mliswa had claimed that Angel was wanted on rape charges and convictions, going as far as insinuating that he was in the business of philandering.

"We were blessed by the man of God this weekend as he attended our service here in the UK," confirmed a church member who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com

Angel fell out of favour with Mliswa after warning Zimbabweans against insulting Chiwenga, a statement Mliswa claimed was a clear indication that Angel had chosen a side in Zanu PF's ongoing factional fights.

Chiwenga is hoping to take over from President Emmerson Mnangagwa upon the end of his term.

Documents gleaned by this publication indicate that Angel currently has no outstanding court appearances and convictions in UK courts.

The documents do not make mention of a recently released Al Jazeera investigation in which Angel was heavily featured.