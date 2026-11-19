The High Court has found that a Harare magistrate committed a gross irregularity by convicting a 26-year-old man of physically abusing his mother without establishing whether he was mentally responsible for his actions at the time of the alleged assault.

Justice Lucy Mungwari ruled that Ashly Paruma's conviction and sentence were unsafe because the trial court failed to investigate concerns about his mental state, despite the State expressly raising doubts about whether he was criminally responsible when the offence was allegedly committed.

The judge said the failure resulted in a miscarriage of justice, leaving a man who may not have been criminally responsible with a conviction and the prospect of imprisonment.

"I am satisfied that a real and substantial miscarriage of justice has occurred and as a result the proceedings cannot be certified as being in accordance with real and substantial justice," Justice Mungwari said in a judgment delivered on October 9, 2026.

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Paruma had been convicted of physically abusing his 45-year-old biological mother, Chipo Ngairongwe, following an incident at their home on July 7, 2026.

He was sentenced to pay a US$400 fine or its ZiG equivalent, failing which he would serve four months in prison.

However, the trial unravelled when the prosecution raised concerns that Paruma was experiencing hallucinations and that his mental condition at the time of the alleged assault was uncertain.

The magistrate ordered that he be examined by two doctors, who subsequently certified him fit to stand trial. The trial then resumed and he was convicted.

But Justice Mungwari found that the medical assessments addressed only whether Paruma could understand court proceedings and participate in his defence, not whether he had been mentally capable of appreciating his actions when the alleged offence occurred.

The judge stressed that fitness to stand trial and criminal responsibility at the time of an offence are two separate legal questions which must not be confused.

"A finding that an accused is fit to stand trial does not answer whether he was criminally responsible when the alleged offence was committed," he said.

The judgment highlighted several warning signs which should have prompted the magistrate to investigate Paruma's mental state.

In his defence outline, Paruma made claims that his mother was involved in international marijuana trafficking, belonged to a cult and wanted to sacrifice him. He also alleged that she had attempted to make him drink poison.

The judge said the claims were disconnected from the charge and had grandiose and persecutory characteristics.

Rather than simply treating them as an attempt to discredit the complainant, the magistrate should have considered whether they could have been manifestations of a disordered mind.

The complainant also told the court that Paruma had a history of drug abuse, had been sent to rehabilitation without success and had previously assaulted his father.

The prosecution subsequently informed the court that he was experiencing hallucinations and that his mother had indicated he sometimes suffered such episodes.

One of the doctors who examined him recorded pressured speech and grandiosity, attributing his condition to substance use, while certifying him fit for trial only while on treatment.

Justice Mungwari said neither doctor assessed his mental state on July 7, when the alleged assault occurred.

The magistrate also relied on section 26 of the Mental Health Act, which the High Court found was inapplicable because Paruma had already been arraigned, pleaded not guilty and the trial was underway.

The appropriate provisions were sections 28 and 29 of the Act. Section 28 deals with whether an accused person is mentally fit to stand trial, while section 29 addresses whether the accused was mentally disordered at the time of committing the alleged offence.

Under section 29, a court must consider evidence, including medical evidence, before deciding whether to convict or return a special verdict of not guilty because of insanity.

Justice Mungwari said psychiatric evidence was indispensable in determining criminal responsibility, warning judicial officers against making medical conclusions without expert assistance.

"Questions of mental illness are not ordinarily within the competence of courts of law. Judicial officers must not arrogate to themselves the expertise of psychiatrists," he said.

The judge added that the fact that Paruma was not legally represented and had not formally pleaded insanity did not excuse the failure to investigate the issue.

"A lay accused cannot be expected to frame a defence of mental disorder in technical terms," he said, adding that an unrepresented accused was entitled to heightened protection where the evidence suggested a possible defence.

He further ruled that the trial court could not simply attribute Paruma's condition to voluntary drug use and dismiss the possibility of a mental disorder. Whether the condition resulted from intoxication, and whether it was temporary or long-lasting, required expert evidence.

"The accused was convicted without the question of his criminal responsibility, raised by the state itself, ever being answered. The conviction is therefore unsafe," Justice Mungwari said.

The judge found that the failure to follow the procedures prescribed by the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act and the Mental Health Act violated Paruma's constitutional right to a fair trial.

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The irregularity was particularly serious because it went to the foundation of the conviction and left open the possibility that a person who was not criminally responsible had been convicted.

The High Court also criticised the magistrate for submitting an incomplete record for automatic review and failing to provide medical documents despite claiming they had been attached to her response.

Justice Mungwari said the magistrate's delayed responses had complicated the review process, noting that an accused could lose his liberty while an irregular conviction remained operative.

Although the judge said he would have ordered a retrial had the record been dealt with promptly, he declined to do so because Paruma might already have paid the fine or served the alternative prison term.

"Ordering a retrial at this stage will only prejudice the accused," he said.

The judge withheld certification of the proceedings as being in accordance with real and substantial justice and directed that the judgment be brought to the attention of the Chief Magistrate for training purposes.

The case arose from the July 7 incident, when Paruma allegedly assaulted his mother after arriving home late and demanding that she unlock the gate. Ngairongwe testified that he punched and slapped her, pulled her hair and injured two of her fingers.

Paruma denied assaulting her, although he later told the court that he had held her head down. He was convicted on August 28, 2026.