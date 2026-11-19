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Six Family Members Killed in Botshabelo Shooting

Six members of the same family, including a two-year-old boy, have been shot and killed in a house in K-Section, Botshabelo, in the Free State, reports EWN. Police said three armed men forced their way into the home after failing to enter a hut where women initiates were staying. They opened fire on those inside before fleeing on foot. The homeowner's wife was wounded in the attack. Police have launched a manhunt and opened cases of six counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Search Resumes for Soweto Girl Swept Away by Floods

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Search and recovery efforts are expected to resume for 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Snake Park, Dobsonville, Soweto, reports SABC News. She was among a group of learners dropped off by scholar transport after school when they encountered severe flooding. City of Johannesburg divers, police K9 units and community members, assisted by a police helicopter, have been involved in the search. Johannesburg EMS has urged residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, to avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams.

Western Cape Better Prepared for Water Restrictions, Says DA

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape says the province is better prepared to manage water restrictions amid declining dam levels and concerns over El Niño conditions, reports EWN. The Department of Water and Sanitation has announced precautionary cuts of 7% for domestic and industrial use and 15% for irrigation. At the same time, Level One restrictions are set to take effect in Cape Town on 1 December. Dam levels have dropped to 70.4%, down 13.4 percentage points from the same period last year. DA spokesperson Dave Bryant said investments in water infrastructure, early-warning measures and clearing invasive vegetation have strengthened the province's resilience. He cautioned against applying uniform restrictions across areas with different water needs.

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