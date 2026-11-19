The French-made Falcon 6X has sparked a political row, with opposition politicians accusing President John Mahama's administration of misplaced priorities.

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has questioned government's acquisition of a new Falcon 6X presidential jet, describing it as a case of political inconsistency.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Jinapor said the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced on November 16, 2026 that the Ghana Air Force had taken delivery of the brand-new jet under a contract worth US$60.68 million.

According to Jinapor, the development raises serious questions about the consistency, credibility and principles of the government.

He recalled that during the debate on the 2026 Budget, the Minority raised concerns about government's plans to acquire presidential aircraft, but the Majority disputed the Minority's characterisation of the expenditure and sought to justify the acquisition.

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Jinapor said it was suggested at the time that procurement and delivery would take several years, giving the indication that the aircraft would not be delivered during President Mahama's tenure.

"Yet, yesterday, barely a year later, the aircraft has been delivered. How does the government explain this remarkable turn of events?" he asked.

The Damongo MP further argued that when the NDC was in opposition, leading members opposed proposals to acquire a new presidential jet, claiming that economic circumstances did not justify such expenditure and that priority should be given to the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians.

Jinapor said at a time when many Ghanaians continue to struggle with the cost of living, youth unemployment remains high, and the 24-hour economy is yet to deliver its promised transformation, government had found resources to acquire what he described as a luxurious presidential aircraft.

He stressed that the question is not simply whether Ghana requires a safe and reliable presidential aircraft, but whether those who condemned such expenditure in opposition can now defend it without adequately explaining what has changed.

"What was unacceptable in opposition cannot suddenly become acceptable in government merely because the occupants of power have changed," he said.

Jinapor announced that the Minority Caucus on Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee will demand full disclosure and accountability from government on the acquisition.

He said the Caucus will pursue the matter in Parliament and insist on answers regarding the total cost to the taxpayer, the financing arrangements, the procurement and approval processes, and the justification for the acquisition. The Caucus will also demand the full documentation relating to the transaction.

"The government must be prepared to account to the representatives of the people for every dollar committed to this purchase. Public expenditure of this magnitude demands transparency, accountability and rigorous parliamentary scrutiny," Jinapor said.

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"Politics and public life must be anchored in at least a modicum of principle!," he concluded