Other award recipients included senior lawyers Bayo Ojo, Olisa Agbakoba, Tayo Oyetibo, George Etomi, Kayode Filani and Iniruo Wills.

PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, and late journalist and publisher, Oladotun Oladipo, were among the recipients of awards at the 2026 Gavel International Annual Lecture and Awards in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr Mojeed received the Ernest Sesei Ikoli/Gavel International Media Achievement Award in recognition of his work in journalism, investigative reporting and media development, as well as his mentorship of young journalists.

In a letter dated 14 September, the organisers commended his professionalism and commitment to public-interest journalism.

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They also cited his leadership at PREMIUM TIMES, contribution to online journalism, role in establishing the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) and presidency of the International Press Institute (IPI), Nigeria.

The award is named after Ernest Sesei Ikoli, a pioneer Nigerian journalist and the first managing director of the Daily Times.

Mr Oladipo received a posthumous Distinguished Merit Award for his contributions to ethical and credible online journalism. His wife, Taiwo, collected the award on his behalf from Maureen Chigbo.

Mr Oladipo founded The Eagle Online and worked with Newswatch, The Punch, Nigerian Tribune, Nigerian Compass and The Sun. He was also politics editor of The Punch and served as GOCOP president from 2017 to 2021.

He died in Lagos on 25 August, aged 56, after nearly three decades in journalism.

Other award recipients included senior lawyers Bayo Ojo, Olisa Agbakoba, Tayo Oyetibo, George Etomi, Kayode Filani and Iniruo Wills.

The event, held at the OPTS Hall of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Alausa, Ikeja, featured a lecture by retired Court of Appeal Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie on the role of the judiciary in Nigeria's electoral process.

Speaking on the theme, "Electoral Process in Nigeria: Managing the Boundaries of Judicial Intervention", Mrs Adefope-Okojie urged courts to intervene when political parties breach their constitutions or violate electoral laws.

"The courts must no longer refuse to intervene where political parties violate their own constitution and 'rubbish' the Electoral Act. They must intervene to sanitise the system," she said.

She cautioned, however, against courts declaring candidates who lost elections as winners. Where the lawful winner could not be established, she said, a fresh election should be held to allow voters decide the outcome.

Mrs Adefope-Okojie said 1,209 petitions were filed over the 1,280 elective positions contested in the 2023 general elections, but only 103 succeeded. She said the high number of petitions reflected a lack of confidence in the country's electoral process.

She also pointed to disputes arising from flawed party congresses, the imposition of candidates and unlawful substitutions as sources of election litigation.

Citing the Supreme Court's 30 April 2026 decision in PDP v. Sule Lamido, she argued that courts should not use the doctrine of party autonomy as a reason to avoid examining alleged breaches of party constitutions and electoral laws.

The retired justice also raised concerns about the burden of proof in election petitions. She said petitioners often face difficulties proving irregularities polling unit by polling unit and securing the testimony of electoral officials.

She called for clearer rules on electronic evidence, particularly evidence from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal. She said uncertainty over what amounts to communication failure could complicate disputes over the electronic transmission of election results.

Mrs Adefope-Okojie outlined four approaches to electoral justice: corrective, protective, substitutive and abdicative. She described corrective justice as addressing electoral wrongs and protective justice as ordering a fresh election where the rightful winner cannot be established.

She said substitutive justice occurs when courts declare candidates who did not receive the voters' mandate as winners, while abdicative justice describes situations where courts decline to examine credible allegations of malpractice because of procedural or evidential obstacles.

She urged judges and election petition tribunal members to protect voters' rights and remain within the limits of their judicial responsibilities.

"The Constitution places sovereignty in the people and makes the Courts the guardians of that sovereignty, not its holders," she said.

She stated that the aim of electoral adjudication should ultimately be to make court intervention less necessary by ensuring that elections are decided by voters.

"The final aim of electoral adjudication should be its own decline: a democracy in which elections are won and lost at the ballot box, not in the courtroom," she said.

The chairman of the occasion, Anthony George-Ikoli, SAN, said the judiciary had a duty to protect electoral integrity without taking over the responsibilities of voters and electoral bodies.

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"The judiciary must neither become an alternative electoral commission nor abdicate its responsibility as the ultimate guardian of electoral legality. That is the delicate boundary we are here this morning to interrogate," he said.

He noted that judicial restraint should not prevent judges from addressing electoral violations, just as their willingness to intervene should not lead to overreach.

"Judicial restraint should not amount to judicial retreat, just as judicial courage should not degenerate into overreach," he said.

Another speaker, Femi Falana, SAN, called for reforms to electoral litigation to reduce the burden on the Supreme Court.

He proposed a return to the previous arrangement for appeals in governorship election disputes and criticised the different appeal procedures for presidential and legislative election petitions. He said efforts to address the problems had stalled since 2011.

Gavel International publisher, Mustapha Ogunsakin, praised Mrs Adefope-Okojie's judicial career, including her role in a 2005 tribunal set up to investigate security breaches at the Ikeja High Court.

He said the tribunal's report was commended by Bola Tinubu, then governor of Lagos State, and helped establish a framework for court security in the state.

Gavel International, a legal and justice news platform, began its annual lecture series in 2015.