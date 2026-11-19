"The law recognised anyone below 18 as a child and criminalised sexual intercourse with such an individual, regardless of gender."

The Police Command in Lagos State has warned that sexual intercourse with anyone below 18 constitutes a felony punishable by life imprisonment under the state's Criminal Law.

SP Abimbola Adebisi, the police spokesperson in Lagos, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday, while highlighting measures to prevent child sexual abuse and protect minors.

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"Consent was not a defence in cases involving sexual intercourse with a child, irrespective of whether the offender described the child as a girlfriend or boyfriend.

"The law recognised anyone below 18 as a child and criminalised sexual intercourse with such an individual, regardless of gender," she said.

The spokesperson advised parents to introduce sex education early, particularly when children began communicating their needs and interacting with others.

She said children should be taught about their bodies, how to identify their private parts and understand that nobody had the right to touch them inappropriately.

According to her, parents should also explain the difference between appropriate and inappropriate touching to help children recognise potentially abusive situations.

Ms Adebisi, a police superintendent, urged teachers and school guidance counsellors to intensify sensitisation and provide age-appropriate sex education, stressing that parents had the primary responsibility for educating and protecting their children.

She also called on community members to remain vigilant and report suspicious situations involving minors to their parents to ensure their safety.

The spokesperson advised parents to be cautious about individuals granted access to their children, including domestic workers, caregivers and others entrusted with their supervision.

She urged parents to regularly monitor their children's activities and interactions with such individuals and understand their experiences while in their care.

Ms Adebisi further emphasised the need for open communication between parents and children, urging parents to create an environment where children could freely share their experiences without fear of being dismissed or reprimanded.

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She said parents should listen attentively to their children and encourage them to speak out whenever they experienced or noticed inappropriate conduct or anything that made them uncomfortable.

According to her, such openness will give children the confidence to report suspicious behaviour and enable parents to take timely action to prevent sexual abuse.