A donkey suspected of having rabies has attacked four people in Chiromo village, Chief Nhema, Ward 21, Zaka South leaving an elderly woman with a suspected fractured leg and raising fears of a possible public health emergency.

The incident was confirmed by Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana who said the attacks began on Friday after a boy attempted to treat a wound sustained by the animal during a fight over mating rights.

The donkey reportedly became aggressive, biting a cooking pot, killing a cat and chasing children before attacking four people.

Among those injured was elderly resident Mary Nhema who reportedly sustained a suspected fractured leg during the attack.

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However, concerns have emerged over her reluctance to seek medical attention.

Mangwana said Nhema, a member of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church was hesitant to seek treatment, despite the potential risk associated with exposure to an animal suspected of having rabies.

Ward 21 councillor Judith Chipote confirmed the incident, saying residents were calling for urgent medical intervention including rabies post-exposure treatment for those attacked.

Chiromo Primary School head, Dzingai Zvirevo also confirmed that the donkey had been killed following the attacks.

The incident has heightened concerns among villagers particularly over the risk of rabies infection and the need for those bitten or exposed to the animal's saliva to receive immediate medical assessment.

Rabies is a potentially fatal viral disease transmitted to humans through the bites or scratches of infected animals.

Medical authorities recommend immediate wound washing and urgent assessment for post-exposure prophylaxis following suspected exposure.

Meanwhile, residents are also facing threats from hyenas reportedly roaming the area adding to concerns over human safety and wildlife encounters.